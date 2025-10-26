The Greenpeace Turtle made an appearance in Morecambe ahead of a key meeting to discuss urgent action on the climate and nature crisis.

The meeting, held as part of The Climate Coalition’s Local Lobby campaign, aimed to push for stronger climate leadership and support for the Climate and Nature (CAN) Bill.

Representatives from a range of local environmental and faith groups took part including Greenpeace, Sustainable Arnside, Quakers, Food Futures and The Bittern Trust.

Morecambe and Lunesdale MP Lizzi Collinge welcomed the diverse group, noting her role as Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Humanist Group.

Food Futures outlined efforts to secure funding to explore what a sustainable food economy could look like for North Lancashire and Sustainable Arnside reported on their ambition to make Arnside self-sufficient in energy.

The gathering followed July’s national Climate Coalition Mass Lobby in Westminster when thousands met their MPs to demand stronger climate and nature action.

Prior to the meeting, a gathering on Morecambe promenade reflected strong local concern about climate and nature related issues, with the Greenpeace turtle helping to spread the word.

"The Greenpeace Turtle always draws a smile but it also reminds us how urgent it is to act,” said Local Greenpeace organiser Laura Thorburn.

“People here really care about protecting our coast, green spaces, wildlife and future. We need our MP to stand with us and be visible in supporting strong, joined-up climate and nature action.”

Dr Amy McDonnell, co-director of Zero Hour, added: “It’s inspiring to see communities like Morecambe and Lunesdale calling on their MP to back bold climate and nature solutions.

"We need leaders in Westminster who stand up for the environment and for future generations.”

Earlier this year, 167 Morecambe and Lunesdale residents signed an open letter in support of the Climate and Nature (CAN) Bill which calls for a science-led, joined-up approach to tackle the climate and nature emergency.

Attendees urged Ms Collinge to join the 267 cross-party MPs, 385 local councils and more than 1,000 organisations nationwide who have already endorsed the Bill.

Ms Collinge was urged to attend the National Climate and Nature Emergency Briefing in Westminster on November 27, chaired by Morecambe constituent and climate expert Prof Mike Berners-Lee, author of There Is No Planet B.