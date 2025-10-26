Greenpeace Turtle makes waves ahead of climate meeting with Lizzi Collinge MP

The Greenpeace turtle made an appearance in Morecambe this month, ahead of a key meeting between local environmental groups and Morecambe and Lunesdale MP Lizzi Collinge to discuss urgent action on the climate and nature crisis.

The meeting, held as part of The Climate Coalition’sLocal Lobby campaign, aimed to push for stronger climate leadership and support for the Climate and Nature (CAN) Bill. Representatives from a range of local environmental and faith groups took part, including Greenpeace, Sustainable Arnside, Quakers, Food Futures, and The Bittern Trust.

Ms Collinge welcomed the diverse group, noting her role as Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Humanist Group. Bill, from Food Futures, outlined efforts to secure funding to explore what a sustainable food economy could look like for North Lancashire. Meanwhile, Sustainable Arnside reported on their ambition to make Arnside self-sufficient in energy.

The gathering followed July’s national Climate Coalition Mass Lobby in Westminster, when thousands met their MPs to demand stronger climate and nature action.

Greenpeace Turtle on the Prom

Broad Community Support

Earlier this year, 167 Morecambe & Lunesdale residents signed an open letter in support of the Climate and Nature (CAN) Bill. Testimonials from local Greenpeace supporters and messages from constituents—gathered on Morecambe Promenade with the help of the Greenpeace turtle—were shared at the meeting, reflecting strong local concern about climate and nature related issues.

Ms Collinge acknowledged widespread public backing for climate measures, even when specific measures can be controversial. She expressed that climate-friendly choices need to be made the easiest and most affordable options for people.

Discussion of the Climate and Nature Bill

Postcards to Lizzi from Local Constituents

The CAN Bill, sponsored by Roz Savage MP, calls for a science-led, joined-up approach to tackle the climate and nature emergency.

Attendees urged Ms Collinge to join the 267 cross-party MPs, 385 local councils, and more than 1,000 organisations nationwide who have already endorsed the Bill. While Ms Collinge did not commit to backing it at this stage, she said she supports its aims and agreed to give the matter further consideration.

In a bid to strike home the need to openly support the Bill, Ms Collinge was urged to attend the National Climate and Nature Emergency Briefing in Westminster on 27 November, chaired by Morecambe constituent and climate expert Professor Mike Berners-Lee, author of There Is No Planet B.

Other Climate Topics Raised

Participants also discussed a range of climate and nature related issues, including:

Government Climate Plan: due to be published 29th Oct 2025

due to be published 29th Oct 2025 Solar Panels: concerns raised about solar developments on greenfield sites instead of prioritising industrial rooftops.

concerns raised about solar developments on greenfield sites instead of prioritising industrial rooftops. Make Polluters Pay: Attendees called for consideration of the UK joining the Global Solidarity Levies Task Force.

Attendees called for consideration of the UK joining the Global Solidarity Levies Task Force. Global Oceans Treaty: Concerns raised that the UK is still not ready to ratify this treaty, despite it coming into force in Jan 2026.

Ongoing Dialogue and Cooperation

Dr Amy McDonnell, Co-Director of Zero Hour, has said:

“It’s inspiring to see communities like Morecambe and Lunesdale calling on their MP to back bold climate and nature solutions. We need leaders in Westminster who stand up for the environment and for future generations.”

Local Greenpeace organiser Laura Thorburn adds:

“People here really care about protecting our coast, green spaces, wildlife, and future. The Greenpeace turtle always draws a smile, but it also reminds us how urgent it is to act. We need our MP to stand with us and be visible in supporting strong, joined up, climate and nature action”

Group members emphasised the value of local organisations working together on shared environmental goals and requested future joint meetings with Ms Collinge to streamline communication. Ms Collinge expressed her appreciation for the collaboration shown at the session, but could not commit to another meeting at this stage due to her busy constituency schedule.

For further information about how you or your group can get involved in the climate and nature campaign, please contact Laura at [email protected].

Anyone wishing to join our local Greenpeace group, please visit act.gp/greenpeacelancastermorecambe