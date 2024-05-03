Green-fingered Kendal retirees connect with nature in spring flower arranging masterclass

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The local florist shared all their top tips on floral designs during the session using spring flowers including tulips, carnations and Eucalyptus. Retirees also had the chance to tour the show suite apartment at the development with their friends and family, while enjoying some light refreshments and speaking to members of the McCarthy Stone team about all things Alavana Place.

Louise Flynn, Divisional Marketing Manager for McCarthy Stone, said: “We were so excited to see the turn out for the spring flower arranging masterclass and it was lovely to see the beautiful bouquets dotted around Alavana Place. We want to thank Made in Flowers for putting on the demonstration and hope we can work with more local businesses in the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katie Davis from Made in Flowers, adds: “It was so much fun to visit Alavana Place and celebrate the spring season with a flower arranging session for homeowners and local retirees. Flower arranging is becoming increasingly popular as a way to connect with nature and the changing seasons. It was lovely to meet everyone and work together to create all the arrangements.”

Katie Robinson Florist from Made in Flowers, with Alavana Place Homeonwers

Designed to meet the specific needs of the over 60s, Alavana Place comprises an elegant mix of one and two-bedroom apartments, along with heartwarming features to create a unique brand of retirement living in the local area with independence and community at its heart.

On-site amenities include a spacious communal lounge ideal for forging new friendships, a hobbies room, and beautifully landscaped gardens which can be enjoyed all year round. A hotel-style guest suite provides the perfect space for friends and relatives to spend an overnight visit, while a House Manager is on-site during office hours to oversee the day-to-day running of the development and offer support, ensuring peace of mind. Additional reassurance comes from the latest safety and security features, including 24/7 emergency call points and video door entry.

A range of purchasing options are available at Alavana Place to make retiring in style more accessible, such as the Shared Ownership scheme in partnership with Homes England, which allows retirees to enjoy the benefits of Retirement Living without committing to the full purchase price. For example, retirees can pay just 50% of the property value of an apartment at the development, and monthly rent payable on the remaining 50%, with one-bedroom apartments available from £115,000 and two-bedroom homes from £147,500*. With Purchase prices for a one-bedroom apartment standing from £199,000 and two-bedroom homes from £365,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out more about Retirement Living atAlavana Place, please call 0800 882 1829 or visit www.mccarthyandstone.co.uk/alavana-place.