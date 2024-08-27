Great Harwood Christian Fellowship Awarded Grant to Run Creative English Programme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Great Harwood Christian Fellowship is pleased to announce its successful bid to host Creative English, a national English language programme, in Great Harwood starting on Monday 16 September.

Great Harwood Christian Fellowship is pleased to announce its successful bid to host Creative English, a national English language programme, in Great Harwood starting on Monday 16 September. The Creative English course has consistently demonstrated impressive results: after just 10 weeks, 100% of learners report increased confidence in speaking, 77% feel confident using English outside the classroom, and 57% have gained the confidence to venture out independently for the first time.

Creative English is a nationally recognised, community-based English language programme, overseen by FaithAction and funded by the central Government. The programme has garnered attention from successive Governments over the past five years due to its effectiveness in equipping learners with the language skills needed for everyday situations and boosting their confidence to use English in real-life contexts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Creative English programme was developed 10 years ago through research conducted by Dr. Anne Smith in collaboration with Queen Mary University of London and learners themselves. This ensures the programme is flexible, practically relevant, and responsive to learners' needs, fostering resilience. Understanding that language is key to belonging, the course uses fun and laughter to create a relaxed learning environment where participants practice English through improvisation, building the confidence to use it in daily life. Independently evaluated by Coventry University in 2015, Creative English has engaged over 6,000 learners nationwide since 2013.

Free English Classes

"We are absolutely thrilled to have received funding to run Creative English," commented Francois van Staden, Pastor of Great Harwood Christian Fellowship. "It's important to us that people not only learn English but also gain the confidence to use it in their everyday lives. We are deeply grateful to FaithAction and Lancashire County Council for this opportunity. We look forward to getting to know our participants and celebrating their growth in confidence."

Dr. Anne Smith, the author of Creative English and Lead Creative English Trainer at FaithAction, added, "It's life-changing when people who once felt isolated find a sense of belonging and purpose. This can be achieved in a safe and fun environment. Join us and help your community flourish. Watch them laugh their way to confident English!"

You can sign up by clickimg here.