Global charity honours Lancashire's Arton Medd for decades of service

A long-standing supporter of Christian Aid, Arton Medd, has been recognised by the global charity for his years of dedicated service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arton, who turned 90 this year has supported Christian Aid since 1969. He lives in Lancaster and worships St Paul’s, Scotforth.

This week the Anglican Bishop of Lancaster, Rt Rev Dr Jill Duff, sent her congratulations and described him as ‘a faithful servant of Christ’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arton’s activism spans climate justice, debt relief, and poverty eradication—cycling across continents to raise awareness and representing Christian Aid at political party conferences.

Arton Medd receives his award from Rev Kate Bottley

Meanwhile he was pivotal in setting up the Church of England in Lancashire’s World Development Group in the 1990s and, through that group, helped to raise more than £300,000 for Christian Aid. His influence was also pivotal in the early days of the Fairtrade movement.

As part of its 80th anniversary, international development agency Christian Aid launched the Power of Hope Awardsto honour the dedication of its many supporters.

At a ceremony at Church House, Westminster, London hosted by Rev Kate Bottley of Celebrity Gogglebox and Radio 2 fame, Arton was presented with the ‘Amplifying Hope Award’ for his years of work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His creative fundraising efforts including decades of house-to-house collections, marathon runs and musical events with the Christian Aid Choir North West, have raised tens of thousands of pounds.

Senior Volunteering Officer for Christian Aid, Ian Hind, said: “Christian Aid volunteers and supporters are the backbone of our organisation and this was a great way of celebrating the huge variety of ways individuals, groups and churches support us. We’re really excited to shine a light on the remarkable contributions of people like Arton.”

Arton said today: “I feel very honoured to have been given this award and I am extremely grateful for the support given for many years by people in our local churches across the diocese, raising money and campaigning for Christian Aid.

“The award recognises their work as well as mine. I also appreciate the trust that Christian Aid has in me to promote its work of international development. I support Christian Aid as it proclaims the church’s responsibility for the poor and demonstrates faith in action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Christian Aid works with local partners overseas who know their own peoples’ needs, and it goes beyond providing basic relief, to supporting people to achieve sustainable livelihoods and to advocate for their rights. I also support Christian Aid for its campaigning on major global issues such as the climate crisis, fair trade, and debt justice.”

Bishop Jill added: "I was delighted to hear about Arton's award when attending a recent Lancaster Churches Together meeting.

"Arton has been a faithful servant of Christ for many decades and his support and fundraising for and on behalf of Christian Aid is nothing short of inspirational.

"To see him recognised in this way is wonderful and I offer him my warmest congratulations"

Thanks to Juliet Lunam, Media Advisor, Christian Aid: [email protected]