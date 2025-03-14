Glittering charity disco ball raises record amount

Unique Kidz and Co Hosts a Memorable Charity Disco Ball Unique Kidz and Co are thrilled to announce the success of its annual Charity Ball held last Saturday at The Mazuma Stadium.

The event attracted over 155 attendees, including prominent community leaders, business professionals, and dedicated supporters, all united to help the charity change the lives of local young people with disabilities.

An Evening of Fun, Elegance and Generosity

The ball, returning after a rest year and in a “Disco” theme, was a night to remember. Featuring exquisite dining, fantastic auctions, and captivating entertainment. Guests were treated to a delicious 3 course meal prepared by the excellent Morecambe FC Hospitality team, enjoyed a surprise performance by a group of young adults who attend the charity, and a very popular silent disco, creating an atmosphere of joy and celebration.

Guests enjoying the dancefloor

Remarkable Support for Unique Kidz

Through generous contributions, including a large amount of sponsorship from local businesses, including Main Sponsors Lingwood Security Management, the event successfully raised over £15,900, which will directly support the charity’s ongoing efforts to provide services, support and resources that help change the lives of hundreds of young people with disabilities and their families. This total makes the Disco ball the charity’s most successful gala event to date.

A Heartfelt Thank You

"We are immensely grateful to everyone who attended and supported this year's ball," said Jordan Halpin, Head of Fundraising. "The overwhelming generosity and community spirit displayed are truly inspiring. Together, we are making a meaningful difference."

Guests enjoying fancy dress photobooth

Main sponsors, Lingwood Security Management, said of their support before the event. “We believe in supporting our local community, and we’re honoured to be the main sponsor of this year’s Charity Disco Ball hosted by Unique Kidz and Co. We have been counting the days until this incredible event and look forward to celebrating with you, the amazing people who make our community so special.”

Co-Founders and Trustees, Jane Halpin and Denise Armer, who both gave a heartwarming address to the attendees, said “We had such a great night celebrating with supporters old and new. We are so grateful to everyone who has supported our journey; from starting with an idea across a kitchen table, driven by the desire to create something special for our own children, to now – owning our own building and with exciting expansion plans! We couldn’t have done it without our community of supporters, and we will need your help again so we can help more young people.”

Looking Ahead

As they celebrate the success of this event, Unique Kidz and Co looks forward to continuing its mission and making a positive impact in our community. The charity extends a heartfelt thank you to their sponsors, volunteers, and attendees for their invaluable support.

For more information about Unique Kidz and Co and how you can get involved, visit www.uniquekidzandco.org.uk