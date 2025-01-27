Glenroyd care home celebrates National Activities Providers and Professionals Week with a hat trick of achievements

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff and residents at Glenroyd care home in Blackpool, run by Barchester Healthcare, celebrated National Activity Providers & Professionals Week, which took place from January 20-24. Residents and staff wanted to thank the wonderful activities team at the home, whose hard work and dedication make a real difference to the lives of the residents living there.

National Activity Providers & Professionals Week is an annual event to support activity professionals and thank them for all the many different varied activities they provide to residents and patients. Activities Coordinator, Agata Prendota, and Karen Wood, Activities Assistant, offer unique, tailored activities and entertainment to the residents every single day. They always go above and beyond their role and for this everyone at the home is truly grateful.

As part of the celebrations, activities team was treated to a tea party with themed pink decorations. Head chef Ella had put together a wonderful spread of party food for everyone to enjoy. The residents joined in celebration to thank the activitis team for the hard work in enriching their lifes daily. Karen and Agata were presented by Senior Regional Director, Loraine Disley, and General Manager, Yvonne Hand, with certificates and flowers for everything they do for the residents of Glenroyd care home.

Betty, a resident at Glenroyd commented: “We’ve all had such a lovely time today, it really is a joy to be able to thank our wonderful activities coordinators for all that they do. They really make such a difference each and every day.”

Agata Prendota received a prestigious 10 Year Service Award for her dedication to Barchester Healthcare.

Yvonne Hand, General Manager said: “It is so wonderful to be able to celebrate National Activities Providers & Professionals Week and thank our fantastic activities team for all their hard work by organising something for them for a change!”

Agata Prendota has also received a prestigious 10 Year Service Award in celebration of working at Barchester Healthcare for 10 years. Agata, now activities coordinator, started at Barchester in November 2014 and has worked with residents and their relatives to ensure that their needs have been met over the years. She was presented with a Costa voucher, acknowledging her love for coffee, and a badge as a recognition for her loyalty and commitment to Glenroyd.

Yvonne Hand, General Manager of Glenroyd said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating 10 years of loyal service with Agata. She has demonstrated her dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year. I speak for all of us here at Glenroyd when I say that I’m looking forward to many more years of working with Agata!”

Loraine Disley, Senior Regional Director at Barchester said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted Agata has achieved this milestone. It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live. We are all so lucky to have Agata a part of our lives. She is the true heart of Glenroyd!

Activities team at Glenroyd celebrating National Activity Providers & Professionals Week.

The celebrations continued as Agata was also named ‘Employee of the Month’ for providing person-centred activities, making beautiful Christmas decorations, and crafting individual gifts for the residents. Her efforts made Christmas memorable for residents and their families, who appreciated being part of the festivities.

Agata was nominated by residents, colleagues and residents’ relatives who felt she really deserved extra recognition for the amazing work she does every day. She was congratulated by the home’s General Manager for the achievement and was presented with a £25 voucher as a special thank you.

Agata Prendota, activities coordinator at Glenroyd said: “ I feel deeply honoured by these awards. What a way to celebrate National Providers & Professionals week!

The Glenroyd journey has been one of love, learning, and cultural exchange, and I wouldn’t change a moment of it. I am incredibly lucky to have found true friends here- mentors and an extended family who have touched my heart in countless ways. From the residents to my collegues- thank you all for your time, friendship, and for making me feel welcomed in England- a country that is now my second home.”

Residents and staff came together to celebrate Aga's 10 Year Long Service Award.

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Glenroyd care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Glenroyd provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 74 residents from respite care to long term stays.