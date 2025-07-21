FZUK welcomes future talent through their doors
Ashlea joined our dynamic Service and Parts team, where she played an active role in supporting day-to-day operations. From assisting with customer calls to coordinating vehicle MOTs and processing parts orders, Ashlea gained hands-on experience in a fast-paced environment.
Daniel, currently studying media at college, spent his placement across both our Redditch and Chorley sites. With a passion for creative design and marketing, he immersed himself in the tools and techniques our team uses to develop visual content, contributing to real-world projects while expanding his skills.
Leo a year 12 student, returned to FZUK for a second work experience placement, having first joined us in Year 10. He spent the week with our engineering team to gain further experience and insight, as he hopes to go on and study Physics at university.
“At FZUK, we believe in opening doors for the next generation,” said Richard Horton, CEO of FZUK. “Young people like Ashlea, Leo and Daniel could be the future of our industry.
"Giving them real workplace exposure not only helps them discover potential career paths, it also strengthens our local communities by promoting job opportunities in sectors they may not have considered. It’s vital we continue to nurture and support young talent wherever we can.”
FZUK is proud to be a company that supports youth development, offering a range of initiatives including work experience mock interviews, apprenticeships, training programmes, and mentorship to help individuals start and shape their careers.