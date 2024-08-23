Furness launches new app with exclusive savings product

Digital self-service savings platform now available via app and online and offers exclusive access to new ‘Rainy Day Saver’ account.

Furness Building Society has launched a new savings app that will enable new and existing customers to manage their savings quickly, easily and at a time and place to suit them. ‘Furness Savings’ is available via the App Store, Google Play Store and https://www.furnessbs.co.uk/ and unlocks immediate 24/7 accessibility as well as an enhanced Furness experience - plus a number of exclusive products, including a new Easy Access savings account with a variable rate of 2.50% Gross/AER. Both new and existing Furness Members can open a ‘Rainy Day Saver’ account with as little as £1 by becoming digitally enabled. Individuals simply need to search ‘Furness’ in their app store of choice or visit https://www.furnessbs.co.uk/digital Account holders will be able to keep their savings safe and earn interest, while being able to withdraw their money whenever they need it. Access is made easy through the Furness Savings app as in real time, users are able to open and close accounts, instruct online withdrawals, move maturing savings and view statements and transactions. An in-built, on-demand messaging service will also facilitate immediate access to Furness’ customer service team between 8am and 6pm daily. Chris Harrison, Chief Executive, Furness Building Society, commented: “Our new digital savings experience has been built drawing on generations of unsurpassed Furness service but unlocks new and faster ways of transacting with us - via an app and online. Our members’ savings needs will be met in the same safe, secure and enjoyable way but at a time and place to suit them. “We’ve spent a great deal of time and resources carefully developing the app to ensure it complements our existing in-branch and telephone service. It firmly underpins our reputation for friendly and practical customer support, giving our colleagues the tools they need to provide the service our Members deserve. Being digitally-enabled also helps us to reduce our carbon footprint, encourages sustainable behaviours amongst our members and contributes towards the UK’s net zero target.“Modernising how we do business forms part of a wider strategy to ensure we remain relevant as a building society for members at all stages of life. Our new Furness Savings app follows the unveiling of our new brand identity last year and our network-wide branch refurbishment programme which is currently underway.”