Furness becomes first building society to launch financial education app

Free app forms part of Furness Building Society's mission to improve financial literacy in its heartland.

Furness Building Society has launched a trailblazing app that aims to help UK consumers strengthen their money management skills and improve financial literacy - and it’s the first of its kind from a UK building society.

The Doshi app incorporates a series of fun and straightforward lessons alongside real-life rewards to help people make better sense of money.

Participants will choose a financial goal to work towards - such as ‘stress less about money’ or ‘buy my first home’ - along with a reward from the app’s marketplace which include gift cards from several major high street brands.

To unlock rewards, users will earn points by completing a series of short lessons related to their chosen financial goal. Extra points can also be gained by logging on frequently, referring friends and completing games, missions and exercises.

Furness is also partnering with a number of independent high street retailers such as TNT Records, Grange Bakery, Gillams Tea Room and Barrow AFC to offer all app users a number of additional benefits in the form of special discounts and offers.

The free app has an in-built AI expert programmed to answer any finance-related questions and can be accessed via a QR code at www.furnessbs.co.uk/doshi for download from the App Store or Google Play Store.

It has been developed by Furness Building Society in partnership with financial tech specialist, Doshi.

Simon Broadley, Chief Commercial Officer, Furness Building Society, commented: “Improving the financial wellbeing of our current and future members was one of our founding principles when we first opened our doors 160 years ago. It remains as relevant today as it did then, although our products and services will continue to evolve with time and technology.

“Our new app, driven by the tech experts at Doshi, is a modern and accessible way to empower people and their communities with essential money skills and financial know-how. It’s fun, engaging and rewarding and we believe will build confidence in money management while also supporting the high streets in our heartland through access to a multitude of always-on local benefits.”

Daniel Rose, CEO, Doshi App Limited, added: "We are proud to serve Furness Building Society and help them deepen their relationship with their members. We believe that our values of making financial education more accessible and rewarding for people of all ages perfectly align with those of Furness."