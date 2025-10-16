From sand to sea change – beach training inspires adults to engage young people in their blue environment

The adults were ‘Blue Mentors’, who help deliver the Blue Influencers Scheme for UK education charity the Ernest Cook Trust.

The idea of the scheme is for the Blue Mentors – who are based in different charities and non-profit organisations – to encourage young people to get involved in social action projects in their local blue spaces (coastal, estuary or river locations).

The Blue Mentors spent two days at St Anne’s beach, Lancashire, with a team from Lancashire Wildlife Trust, learning skills they can pass on to young people they support, known as ‘Blue Influencers’.

During the course, the Blue Mentors were learning skills including marine identification, understanding marine habitat, tides and beach safety, as well as joining in a host of activities they can take back to their groups.

Amy Pennington, Senior Engagement Officer and our very own Blue Mentor, helped to deliver the training. She said of the scheme: “Our aim was to build confidence, inspire fresh ideas, and highlight how outdoor learning can bring young people closer to nature, to one another, and to their communities. Seeing everyone so engaged and eager to take these experiences back to their own settings was truly rewarding, and I can’t wait to see how they continue to inspire others to care for and enjoy our amazing coastlines.”

Alison Cross, Outdoor Learning Leader with the Ernest Cook Trust, said: “What was really great in the training, is the Blue Mentors can take back what they have learned and adapt it for their own groups, as not all have access to a coastal environment. We were really immersed in the learning, just as the young people will be, so it was a great, hands-on experience.”

The training was developed in partnership with Sussex Wildlife Trust, and a similar course has been run at Eastbourne beach, for Blue Mentors based in the South of England.

Launched in 2023, the Blue Influencers Scheme was created by the Ernest Cook Trust, to support young people living in areas of deprivation in coastal, river and estuary locations, by empowering them to tackle environmental and climate issues.

The £2.25 million scheme is being co-funded by the Ernest Cook Trust and the #iwill Fund, and is running for three years. Its ambition is to engage more than 4,000 young people as Blue Influencers, as well as over 15,000 community volunteers across England.

The #iwill Fund is made possible thanks to £66 million joint investment from The National Lottery Community Fund and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) to support young people to access high quality social action opportunities. The Ernest Cook Trust is acting as a match funder and awarding grants on behalf of the #iwill Fund.

Funding is allocated to local host organisations – more than 20 in England – to employ Blue Mentors, and it’s their role to engage young people as Blue Influencers. Lancashire Wildlife Trust is one of the host organisations.

