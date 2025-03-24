From Prejudice to Pride: Daisy Lowe fronts new campaign encouraging Brits to feel the heat pump pride

Much like Mr. Darcy at a ball, heat pumps were once eyed with suspicion—but now they are stealing hearts (and lowering the carbon footprint) across the UK. Brits are swapping scepticism for celebration as heat pumps become the latest home innovation to shed their ‘prejudice’ and gain ‘pride,’ according to a new survey.

Heat pumps ranked among the top 10 home innovations that people initially felt sceptical about but now proudly embrace, alongside air fryers (32%), solar panels (13%) or electric vehicles (14%).

21% of Brits cited government grants as a key factor in changing their minds about heat pumps (aka ‘Freebie Pride!’), while nearly 3 in 10 (28%) highlighted lower energy bills (‘Wallet Pride!’)

While nearly a quarter (23%) of respondents who have a heat pump installed at home or know what a heat pump is are warming up to the idea of a heat pump an additional 22% are quietly impressed, 11% are already proud heat pump converts who will tell anyone who listens

The new ‘Pride & Prejudice’ campaign is fronted by model and sustainability champion Daisy Lowe, who recently posed for a stunning photoshoot at Muncaster Castle – a historic home in the Lake District - now heated by a ground source heat pump. The campaign highlights the benefits heat pumps can bring, such as creating a warm and cosy environment, while encouraging homeowners to take advantage of the UK government’s Boiler Upgrade Scheme.

Heat pump demand is surging with applications for the scheme in January up 79% on the same month in 2024. According to data from the Heat Pump Association, sales of heat pumps increased by 63% in 2024 versus 2023.

Daisy Lowe, model and sustainability champion, said: “It is a truth universally acknowledged… that heat pumps are having a moment! For years, people were sceptical about heat pumps – just like they were with other home innovations like solar panels and electric cars. But the truth is, they’re better for your wallet and the planet. Muncaster Castle, where I shot this campaign, is proof that even historic homes can embrace modern, sustainable heating.”

Over a third of Brits (37%) said they’d even boast about their latest home improvements such as a heat pump at a dinner party – proving that it’s not just good for the planet, but a hot topic for conversation too. A great example of this ‘heat pump pride’ is Muncaster Castle which is listed at Grade I in the National Heritage List for England.

Ewan Frost-Pennington, Director of Operations at Muncaster Castle, added: “Muncaster is proud to be known as the UK’s first eco castle! The heat pump has made a world of difference, keeping the castle warm and cosy without the usual heating headaches. Unlike traditional heating systems, the heat pump maintains a stable temperature around the clock without breaking the bank. This isn’t just great for comfort—it’s essential for preserving our priceless artefacts, books, paintings, and even the structural integrity of the castle itself. It’s been such a game-changer for our historic homes I hope it reaches its potential with all UK homes!”

Ian Morrison, Director of Policy and Evidence at Historic England, said: “There’s a common misconception that older buildings can’t accommodate modern, sustainable heating solutions, but that’s simply untrue. At Historic England, we actively support homeowners and custodians of historic properties seeking to reduce carbon emissions with technologies like heat pumps and solar panels. Done thoughtfully and carefully, these solutions can make homes more energy-efficient and protect our heritage by ensuring they remain viable places to live in the future.”

A spokesperson for the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said: “The Government is offering grants of £7,500 to help homeowners make the transition to low-carbon heating. With energy efficiency at the forefront of national conversation, heat pumps are proving to be the future of home heating – delivering cosy warmth reducing carbon emissions and saving money on bills when used effectively with a smart tariff.”

To get started on your energy efficient home journey, visit GOV.UK/heatpumps to find out more.