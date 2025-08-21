Free online open evening announced for Lancashire residents who are interested in fully funded places on tech training programme

In partnership with the Lancashire Skills & Employment Hub, Northcoders - one of the UK’s leading tech training providers - is staging an online open evening on Wednesday 27th August for any Lancashire resident who is interested in securing one of the 24 fully funded places on the Software Development in JavaScript Skills Bootcamp which starts on Monday 15th September.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The open evening is designed for complete beginners and will take place on Wednesday 27th August between 4.45pm and 5.30pm.

Prospective learners will learn how to start a career in tech, explore essential coding concepts in a beginner-friendly way, and get a taste of the thorough and supportive learning they can expect from a Northcoders coding bootcamp. Team members will also be on hand to answer any questions. Places on the opening evening can be booked here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Corke, Software Engineer and Senior Mentor at Northcoders, said: “We are holding this open evening so people can learn about the free training that is on offer and to see if a new rewarding career in tech is right for them - no jargon or pressure. All that's needed is a computer, an internet connection, and a willingness to try something new.”

Northcoders Lancashire

The Software Development in JavaScript Skills Bootcamp is fully funded by the Lancashire Skills & Employment Hub as part of the Government’s Skills for Life programme. The 13-week course is delivered live and online, making it accessible to learners across Lancashire. The curriculum, developed in collaboration with employers, covers the full spectrum of skills needed for a career in software development — from HTML, CSS, and JavaScript to Git, APIs, and full-stack development.

Participants will move from coding basics to building back-end APIs, integrating front-end applications, and completing real-world projects. The final week focuses on career support, job searching, and networking. Upon completion, every graduate is guaranteed an interview with a local employer.

Since its launch nine years ago, Northcoders has trained more than 4,000 graduates and now works with over 450 hiring partners, including the BBC, Wren Kitchens, Sykes Holiday Cottages, and Debenhams.