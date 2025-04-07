Free Fairy Community Cleans on offer

By Lisa Jones
Contributor
Published 7th Apr 2025, 11:08 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2025, 11:12 BST
After doing a local fundraiser for North West Air Ambulance Charity, Lisa decided that as business we could continue our contribution to our community by offering free services to those who may need it.

Fundraising gave us a fresh outlook on to why we should offer free services to our community as a local business.

Working with new people who want to give and serve felt great and so we want to carry on by offering two-hour slots for anyone who needs cleaning services.

Maybe you are lacking motivation to start and your house is getting a bit overwhelming both practically and mentally and this is affecting your well being?

Maybe you are a charity or community service that lacks the funding for cleaning?

Maybe you know somebody who needs a little help but doesn't know where to start?

Contact us on 07930156488 or via our Facebook page /messenger @fairygodmotherdomesticandcommercia l or our website to book a slot

News you can trust since 1837
