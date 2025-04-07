Free Fairy Community Cleans on offer
Fundraising gave us a fresh outlook on to why we should offer free services to our community as a local business.
Working with new people who want to give and serve felt great and so we want to carry on by offering two-hour slots for anyone who needs cleaning services.
Maybe you are lacking motivation to start and your house is getting a bit overwhelming both practically and mentally and this is affecting your well being?
Maybe you are a charity or community service that lacks the funding for cleaning?
Maybe you know somebody who needs a little help but doesn't know where to start?
Contact us on 07930156488 or via our Facebook page /messenger @fairygodmotherdomesticandcommercia l or our website to book a slot