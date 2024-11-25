Finale of a Lancaster project celebrating teenage culture of the rock 'n' roll era has taken place

Jukebox: The Teenage Revolution has been a year-long project run by Lancaster-based arts and heritage charity, Mirador and Lancaster University Library.

Events have included reminiscence sessions with people who were teenagers in the Fifties and Sixties, a film show, and visits to the Jukebox Museum in St Annes.

The project culminated with a celebration featuring a chance to twist and jive to the sounds of the rock ‘n’ roll era and to see three art installations inspired by those decades including a virtual reality experience, a ‘choose your own adventure game’, and a hair salon with a difference.

Listening to memories of the Fifties and Sixties at the Jukebox project finale.

“It was wonderful to treat so many of the participants who made our year long project so memorable to a very special celebration day,” said George Harris of Mirador.

"Almost 100 seniors braved icy cold weather to enjoy a day of memories, laughter, fun and plenty of dancing to hit songs from the 1950s and 60s. The whole thing was topped off with a relaxed opportunity for them to explore three winsome installations created specially for the jukebox project.”

Although the celebration at Blackpool's Winter Gardens was the final event of the project, students from Lancaster University are continuing to record memories for an archive at the library which will be a lasting legacy of Jukebox: The Teenage Revolution.

Lancaster University is also home to the Jack Hylton archive, the famous band leader and impresario, who was instrumental in bringing the jukebox to the UK.

Artist Matt Tully with his game housed within a jukebox, one of the attractions at the finale celebration.

British jukeboxes were first produced in Blackpool and Lytham St Annes.

For more information on Jukebox: The Teenage Revolution, which is supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund thanks to National Lottery players, Arts Council England, the Granada Foundation and Garfield Weston Foundation, visit www.miradorarts.co.uk