Final countdown to Bishop's huge bike ride across Lancashire for his Harvest Appeal

The Bishop of Blackburn, Rt Rev Philip North, will be cycling to all parts of the County tomorrow (Friday, October 17) to help raise funds for the Diocese of the Free State in South Africa.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Free State is a ‘Link Diocese’ of The Church of England in Lancashire (Blackburn Diocese) and it is widely believed that the link between the two is the oldest such link in the Anglican Communion.

The huge fundraising ‘pedal-along’ is taking place as part of this year’s Bishop’s Harvest Appeal and cycling with Bishop Philip will be the Diocesan HR Manager, Andy Cooke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Writing to parishes and church schools across the Diocese recently, the Bishop said he is hoping the ride will contribute towards beating last year’s Harvest Appeal total of more than £23,000.

Full route of all the parishes

Blackburn Diocese is split into 14 ‘Deaneries’ and the Bishop and Andy are planning to visit all of them during their long day on the road. Their route begins at 8am in Tunstall Deanery, at Slyne St Luke Church and passes through all parts of the County before finishing around 6pm at Fence St Anne Church in Pendle Deanery.

They will pray in one church or school in each Deanery as they go and local people are invited to join them at prayer.

The Bishop and Andy will also create a prayer chain across the County as each Area Dean has also written a special prayer to be carried and read to the next Deanery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parishes and schools are also being encouraged to organise their own local ‘pedal-alongs’ around the same time as the Bishop’s and to learn about the lives of Christians in the Free State at the same time as raising funds.

Bishop Philip North preparing for his bike ride across the County

The support vehicle for the ride across Lancashire will also carry a contactless giving machine so people can donate easily on the route as they encounter the Bishop.

Projects being supported by parishes and schools in Free State include …

Training and formation of vocation candidates and clergy

Developing ministry to boys and young men

Pedal-along logo

Assisting the Mothers' Union and Diocesan Gender Coordinator in gender-based violence workshops

Environmental workshops

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You do not have to attend one of our churches or schools to donate to the Harvest Appeal; anyone can help. More details of how to do so are at the end of the story.

The bike ride is also being promoted across all the Diocesan social media channels – including video messages to watch and share in which Bishop Philip – in full biking gear - calls for a generous response from parishes, schools and people across Lancashire. Keep following @bpblackburn @cofelancs and @BDBofE on X/Twitter; on Instagram ( Bishop Philip) and Blackburn Diocese on Facebook for further updates on the day.

Map graphics of the route

People are encouraged to post their own pictures to social media of the Bishop and Andy if they encounter them as they traverse Lancashire; tagging our social channels.

Speaking today, Bishop Philip said: “I am encouraging parishes and schools across the Diocese to support this year’s appeal as they have done in the past. The generosity is always amazing and I’m sure this year will be the same.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m looking forward to the ‘pedal-along’ through our wonderful County. I enjoy doing something different every year to support the appeal and it also helps to raise the profile further.

“Our personal generosity is a living demonstration of our belief that the earth is the Lord’s and everything in it is a gift. So, if you see me and Andy out on the road please do give us a wave but – more importantly – make sure you donate to the appeal too!”

More information about the appeal and donating:

Visit our Harvest Appeal page heret o read even more about this year’s appeal; download resources to use in your parish and more

Parishes or schools can organise another fundraising event or simply take a collection at a Harvest Service or event

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively people can support the Harvest Appeal as part of their own personal giving.

You can donate in a variety of ways:

You can donate online using a credit card by clicking here where you can also Gift Aid your donation.

You can donate by cheque, payable to 'Blackburn Diocesan Board of Finance Limited (Diocese Harvest Appeal)' and send to Blackburn Diocesan Board of Finance, Diocesan Office, Clayton House, Walker Office Park, Blackburn, BB1 2QE

If you wish to make a bank transfer, please email [email protected] and ask for the bank details, giving your name, school/parish and parish role.

You can also donate through the Parish Giving Scheme, by clicking here. Please note, this method will be available from October 30 only.