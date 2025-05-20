Final chance for Lancashire residents to own a slice of Lytham living at Broadacre

Morris Homes has announced that the final three homes are on sale at its Broadacre development, with the dwellings expected to be snatched up quickly, completing sales of all homes on the 146 home development.

Prospective buyers across Lancashire looking for coastal living with all the perks of a vibrant, well-connected town are being urged to visit the development in Lytham St Annes.

Tucked away in one of the North West’s most sought-after seaside spots, Lytham St Annes offers charm, heritage, and lifestyle in equal measure.

A short drive from Blackpool and Preston, serviced by a train station only 20 minutes away on foot, the Broadacre development is ideal for commuters and coastal dreamers alike.

With demand in Lytham high, the remaining homes offer beautiful 3 and 4-bedroom semi-detached and detached homes, with prices beginning at £269,950.

Each home has been finished to a high standard with modern living in mind, with quality flooring, contemporary kitchens incorporating Neff appliances, and well-chosen fixtures showing real care has gone into every detail.

The Final homes available include the Didsbury, a thoughtfully designed semi-detached home which features a large lounge and open plan kitchen and dining room, while upstairs it features a family bathroom and 3 bedrooms, with the master bedroom adjoined by its own en-suite.

The Brancaster, a spacious four-bedroom detached home, delivers a traditional and comfortable design, with a spacious hallway leading to an inviting lounge space, open plan kitchen and dining room.

Meanwhile, the final four bedroom home available, The Abingdon, lets natural light take centre stage, with the kitchen and family room complimented by a series of skylight windows and bi fold doors to add a distinctive sense of style to the open plan downstairs.

Each home is engineered for energy efficiency, allowing homeowners to save money while keeping their carbon footprint low.

When compared to traditional Victorian homes, new Morris Homes properties are 71% more energy efficient, saving homeowners up to £2,207 a year on energy bills and helping them to reduce their environmental footprint, while water consumption is also reduced by 25%.

“These final homes represent the last opportunity to own one of our most desirable properties in the area,” says Rachel MacCutchan, Sales Director for Morris Homes North.

“There’s been exceptional demand, and it’s easy to see why. Lytham is a jewel on the coast, and Broadacre combines all the benefits of that location with high-spec, future-proofed homes.”

Tailor-made offers are also available to make purchasing smoother and more affordable. Including, part exchange where Morris Homes will buy your existing home at 100% market value, meaning you’ll have a guaranteed buyer for your home with no agent fees, no chains, and no stress.

“These final homes won’t wait around,” added Rachel.

She said: “Lytham St Annes is a beautiful area, situated next to golden beaches adorned by pastel-hued beach huts, with the prestigious Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club, and cultural hotspots such as the Lowther Pavilion Theatre nearby.

“So, whether you're upsizing, downsizing or making your very first move, don’t miss this last chance to join a thriving community where sea air meets modern comfort.”

With Morris Homes’ unwavering commitment to quality and premium specification, buyers can expect nothing less than the highest standards in design and construction.

Every home at Broadacre is covered by LABC warranty, ensuring that homeowners are protected for ten years after legal completion.

For more information or to book a viewing please visit: www.morrishomes.co.uk