Independent film production company Blackfriar Pictures is set to start production on its latest short horror/thriller film, Silver Water.

The 40-minute film, written and directed by rising filmmaker Jamie Holden and produced by Samuel McEwan, is scheduled to shoot mid-October around Lancaster and the Lake District.

Silver Water tells the chilling story of two brothers who take a long weekend trip to the Lake District. What begins as a quiet escape turns into a nightmare when they are haunted by the mysterious figure of the “Lady in the Lake,” a terrifying spirit tied to the waters they thought were a peaceful retreat.

Jamie Holden, originally from Dalton-in-Furness, brings his creative vision to the project after studying Film Production at Lancaster and Morecambe College. Holden later moved to Manchester to further pursue his studies. Both Holden and McEwan will star in Silver Water, having honed their acting skills through background roles in major British TV dramas such as Coronation Street, Brassic, Happy Valley, and Emmerdale.

The film’s production team consists of a tight-knit group of 10 talented crew members, all based in the North West of England. This small but highly experienced team will be responsible for bringing the film’s eerie atmosphere to life, utilising the natural beauty and isolation of the Lake District to heighten the horror.

Producer Samuel McEwan, also from Dalton-in-Furness and currently based in Manchester, expressed excitement about filming in locations near Lancaster, stating: “Silver Water is a passion project for both of us, and we’re thrilled to be shooting in a place that means so much to Jamie and myself. The stunning landscapes combined with the eerie legend of the Lady in the Lake create the perfect backdrop for this story.”

Shooting is expected to wrap by the end of October, with post-production scheduled to begin immediately afterward. The film is set to be released in early 2025, with plans to showcase the film at various UK and international film festivals.