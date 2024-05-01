Feelings at Work – an insight into the history of everyday life to be held at Lancaster University

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Guest speaker Professor Claire Langhamer, the Director of the Institute of Historical Research in London, is a social and cultural historian of modern Britain who specialises in the history of everyday life.

She will give The Iredell Lecture, an annual public lecture organised by the Departments of History and Law at Lancaster University, on May 23 from 6pm to 7.30pm at the Cavendish Lecture Theatre on campus.

Her lecture entitled 'Feelings at Work in Modern Britain' will be preceded by a drinks reception from 5.15pm.

Factory Worker, 1941, Ministry of Information. Public Domain.

“This lecture presents an alternative history of Britain since the Second World War, one in which ordinary people and the work they did is centre stage,” says Professor James Taylor, from the University’s History Department.

“It starts from the premise that past working lives were as feelings-laden as present working lives – sometimes more so – and often in unexpected ways.”