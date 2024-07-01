Farm Open Days
Kindly hosted by the Mason family at Heaves Farm, Levens. It was a delight to see so many happy faces, the children were inquisitive and asked a full range of questions.
Some of the comments we have received are “It was an amazing two days – fantastic to see children and adults finding out about where their food comes from and how UK farming is helping the environment”, and “The farm visit was amazing and our children haven’t stopped talking about it!!
The pupils were shown many activities that go towards producing the food they eat, such as milk production, some were lucky enough to see a calf being born! The shearing of sheep to the knitting of a jumper! A sow and piglets. In the poultry section they viewed eggs hatching and got to eat ‘eggy bread’.
They had the chance to make compost and seed bombs, along with a woodland walk and the chance to learn about the life of a bee, with a fully active hive to view them.
We are very grateful to all our demonstrators and volunteers who give up their time to support the event, without them we could not hold this valuable event. A huge thanks to the companies and organisations who contributed toward the costs.
