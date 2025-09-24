Staff and residents at a Lancaster care home are celebrating after securing a fabulous five places for the finals of top awards.

The team at Evermore Care Home’s Ashton Manor, in Scotforth Road, are keeping their fingers crossed for success when the North West Great British Care Awards 2025 winners are announced at a ceremony later this year.

Among the finalists is deputy manager, Jamie Pepper, praised for working closely with residents and families to build care plans that focus on dignity, independence and personal goals.

Lifestyle coordinator, Michelle Gallacher, is also recognised for her creativity and energy, making daily life at Ashton Manor fun and meaningful.

Finalists from the Great British Care Awards.

Courtney Johnson, care assistant, has been nominated for her commitment to putting dignity at the centre of everything she does, while housekeeper Sue Slater is celebrated for the pride she takes in keeping the home comfortable, spotless and homely.

The awards also recognised Jenny Taylor, Evermore Care Home’s HR business partner, who has been shortlisted for the regional Workforce Development Award. Jenny has led a transformation in colleague training and career progression, introducing a new induction programme, specialist training pathways and a culture of continuous professional development.

In addition to the Great British Care Awards shortlist, Evermore Care Homes has also been recognised on the national stage, with the organisation shortlisted for Care Provider of the Year at the 2025 Leaders in Care Awards. The awards also celebrate two of its outstanding leaders – Joanne Tyson, registered manager at Ashton Manor, shortlisted for Leader of the Future, and Christina Durnan, registered manager at Astley View Care Home in Chorley, shortlisted for Registered Manager of the Year.

“This is such a proud moment for Ashton Manor,” said Joanne.

"These nominations celebrate the compassion and professionalism of our colleagues, and the difference they make every single day.

"Jamie, Michelle, Courtney and Sue are each outstanding in their own way – together they make Ashton Manor Care Home a very special place to live and to work.”

The Great British Care Awards are a series of regional events throughout the UK and are a celebration of excellence across the care sector.