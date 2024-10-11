Explore our digital lives: University hosts engaging activities in national festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

From viewing a smart tech AI caravan, to designing innovative learning spaces and from digital inheritance planning to tackling online misogynist language, join Lancaster University as part of the national Festival of Social Science.

The national festival, which runs from October 19 to November 9, is funded by the Economic and Social Research Council and aims to showcase research that influences our social, economic and political lives through hundreds of free events across the UK, including at Lancaster University.

Lancaster’s leading social scientists from political science, philosophy, designing futures, sustainable architecture, law and linguistics have organised a series of engaging and entertaining activities on campus and in the city around the theme of ‘our digital lives’, featuring:

· Bot or Not Podcast - How good are you at recognising real humans from artificial intelligence? Dive into the world of AI deception with our gripping podcast. Available from Saturday, 19 October on all major podcast platforms.

Visit the smart tech AI caravan for fun and interactive activities

· Classroom creativity – A Design for Education TEA Talk Event on Friday, October 18 from 10am to 3pm Nuffield Theatre. Interactive event for schools, educators, policy makers and design professionals to explore how innovative design can transform education, showcasing brilliant ideas from around the world that challenge traditional concepts of learning spaces. Find out more.

· InterNET ZERO - How much do you trust AI to look after your energy for you? Open to all ages, join a drop-in session and visit the smart tech AI caravan for fun and interactive activities on Saturday, November 9 from 11am-3pm in Market Square Lancaster.

· Data, Art and Social Justice – Get creative withLancaster Arts and explore how data and art can come together to drive change for social justice. Join artists, researchers and activists to explore these questions through practical activities to get us all thinking differently. Places are limited, register here. Thursday, November 7 from 5.30pm to7.30pm The Cornerstone (Sulyard Street, Lancaster).

· Digital Inheritance – Drop-in sessions on Saturday, November 9 from 10am and 1pm Lancaster Central Library, Market Square. Have you thought about who will inherit your digital devices or online accounts when you pass away?Find out how to ensure loved ones can access content and safeguard your privacy into the future.

· Shut Your MANTRaP! - Understanding the spread and influence of online misogyny from Monday, October 28 for invited secondary schools only.

· Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Future of Democracy – 2024 has been a monumental year for democracy, with almost half of the planet voting in elections. And when it comes to democracy, AI is either brilliant or terrifying - come along and decide which at a thought-provoking panel debate on Tuesday, November 12 from 5.30pm to 8pm. The event is open to the public alongside professionals within local or national government, policy and law makers. Keep an eye on the FoSS website for booking details going live soon.

· Receipt Please! The Role of Creativity in creating Youth Justice will be an interactive workshop event exploring the role of creativity (in its many forms) in driving forward youth justice and maintaining resilience whilst we wait for justice. November 9 at The Storey in Lancaster. Booking details live on the FoSS website soon.

Executive Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences at Lancaster University Professor Ed Simpson said: “We’re excited to be part of the festival, showcasing how social sciences impacts our everyday life.

"Social science covers a very wide range of topic areas, all focused on understanding human behaviour and societal dynamics, prompting us to consider why we act the way we do.

“Lancaster’s contribution to the national festival is very varied and there is something for everyone, featuring podcasts, workshops, interactive experiences, and drop-in advice sessions. We warmly invite you to join our amazing University staff at one, or more, of the inspiring activities."

Involvement in the Festival of Social Science (FoSS) is just one of the ways the University connects and engages with the community to share its thought-provoking, inspiring research and its relevance to everyday lives.

Visit the Festival of Social Science online programme for a full round-up of activities in Lancaster and across the UK.

You can also sign up to the monthly Connect Newsletter, to find out more about upcoming events and activities from Lancaster University, from public lectures to requests to participate in research and how you can use its sports centre, library and more.