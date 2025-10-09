Exciting changes announced for Morecambe and Bolton - Le - Sands Slimming World members

PRESS RELEASE

Slimming World Morecambe and Bolton - Le - Sands say this January they’re saying goodbye to the term ‘Syns’ and introducing a new healthy fats category within its plan

A Slimming World Consultant from Morecambe says this January they’ll be saying goodbye to the term ‘Syns’ following a review of the organisation’s language and terminology.

Slimming World, the UK and Ireland’s leading weight-management company, will also introduce a new category within its plan for healthy fats. That means from January 2026 foods like avocado, olive oil and nut butters will be even easier for members to incorporate into their week and there will be an even greater focus on the health benefits of these foods.

Commenting on the changes, Karen Fay, who runs groups in Bolton - Le - Sands and Morecambe (Bare), says: “Slimming World’s approach hasn’t changed since Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE founded the company in 1969. Our ethos to inspire and motivate people to make positive mindset changes and develop lasting healthy habits around food and activity – all in a culture of care, respect and understanding is still as powerful today as it’s always been.

“With the rising popularity of weight loss medications, effective and evidence-based support like Slimming World’s is more important than ever. We want to make sure everyone knows they’ll be welcome and supported in our groups, whether they’re using the medication or not. That’s what this change is about. Language matters and we know the term ‘Syns’ is sometimes misunderstood or can be a barrier for people who want and need support to reach a healthy weight.

Slimming World’s healthy eating plan has helped millions of people to lose weight over the past 56 years. It’s a flexible plan that’s centred around ‘Free Foods’, foods that are lower in energy density, meaning they have less calories per gram, and are highly satisfying, so you can fill up on them for fewer calories.

There are more than 350 basic Free Foods which can be eaten freely to satisfy your appetite, with no need to weigh or measure them. These include lean meats, poultry, fish, plant-based proteins, eggs, beans, fruit and veg, grains, potatoes and pasta.

From January 2026, those foods that are least satiating and high in energy density – foods like alcohol, crisps, chocolates or everyday essentials (a bit of butter, sauce or gravy with a meal) – will be called Swips. These foods are important because being able to enjoy your favourite foods without guilt makes the plan easier to stick to, so members can make lasting changes.

Karen, who became a Slimming World member herself in 2010 and went on to lose 8 ½ stone (54kg) says: “Our goal has always been to take away any guilt people feel around food and weight, by offering a healthy, flexible and sustainable way of eating that fits real lives. We’ve had feedback that the word Syn suggested we wanted to make people feel ashamed about eating those higher calorie foods – which couldn’t be further from the truth. However, we recognise the power and impact of words, so while we’ve never wanted to make people feel guilty, ashamed or judged, it was important that we listened and made a change.”

From January 2026, Slimming World will simplify its language by renaming two key elements of its approach. ‘Body Magic’ will become Slimming World’s active lifestyle programme and ‘IMAGE Therapy’, the behaviour change support members receive in their weekly group, will be referred to as Slimming World’s support system. The brand is also unveiling a fresh, new logo.

Slimming World’s founder Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE was involved in the review of terminology, which was completed in collaboration with linguistics specialists, before her passing in February 2025.

From the new year, as well as including fibre and calcium-rich foods, Healthy Extras will also encourage the inclusion of healthy fats into members’ diets, such as nuts and nut butters, seeds, avocado and oils. Members will be able to choose three Healthy Extra portions from a list of calcium, fibre and healthy fats choices each day, they will be encouraged to choose a variety of Healthy Extras for overall health, with at least one calcium choice a day to support the intake of this important nutrient.

People following Slimming World’s plan have always been able to enjoy healthy fats as part of their week, with oily fish within Free Foods, nuts and seeds as part of their Healthy Extras, and avocado or oils within their daily Syns allowance. The introduction of the healthy fats choice is intended to put an even greater spotlight on the health benefits of these foods.

Karen says: “No food has ever been banned at Slimming World and members have always been able to enjoy healthy fats. We hope though that designating these foods as a new Healthy Extra choice will increase members’ understanding of healthy eating and better support them to maintain their new eating habits long after they reach their target weight.”

This change has been made following a review of Slimming World’s plan by its Nutrition, Research and Health Department, which comprises a team of dietitians, nutritionists and researchers. It reflects current eating trends and aims to make it even easier for members to fit the plan into their real lives.

Karen says the changes, which will show on Slimming World’s website and app from mid-December and be updated in its printed member books from December 26th, 2025, are about making sure the plan continues to fit with modern lifestyles. She adds: “These updates are rooted in science, shaped by what our members tell us and designed to support people of all ages to lose weight in a way that’s healthy, enjoyable and sustainable.”

“I often hear people say they’ll wait until January to start losing weight. There’s no need to wait – starting now means making small positive changes before Christmas and heading into the New Year feeling lighter, healthier and more confident. If you’re thinking of starting your weight loss journey, I’d love to welcome you to my group. You can find the details on my Facebook Page Bolton Le Sands and Morecambe (Bare) Slimming World or call me on 07376445328 to find out more.”

Summary of key changes for January 2026:

‘Syns’ will be replaced by Swips – Slimming World Individual Picks

Healthy fats (e.g. nut butters and avocado) added to Healthy Extras

Terms ‘Body Magic’ and ‘IMAGE Therapy’ will be replaced

New logo introduced

1 . Contributed Karen Fay who lost 8 1/2 stone following the Slimming World Plan Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed This change has been made following a review of Slimming World’s plan by its Nutrition, Research and Health Department, which comprises a team of dietitians, nutritionists and researchers. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Karen celebrating her members weight loss success in one of her groups Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Karen embraced the Slimming World Activity Programme Photo: Submitted Photo Sales