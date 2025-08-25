Exciting all-new Performance Studios open in Lancaster

A creative hub is throwing open is doors at the heart of Lancaster to welcome performers, creators and local businesses alike.

The Performance Studios – which will now incorporate The Performance School previously based at The Dukes – has moved into Dalton Square where it will be offering a bright, flexible and energetic space, open seven days a week.

No longer solely a performing arts school, the venue is a multi-faceted hub ideal for dancers, actors, singers, musicians, teachers, creators and even businesses looking to host workshops, meetings or events.

Purpose-built for adaptability, the facility boasts:

Founder & Creative Director, Ciará Moriarty, pictured outside The Performance Studios creative hub.

A dance studio with specialist Le Mark flooring, ideal for everything from baby ballet and professional rehearsals to adult sessions.

A mini theatre with rigging and studio lighting, perfect for experiments in performance, storytelling and immersive creative gatherings.

A talent studio overlooking Dalton Square, designed as a collaborative meeting or workshop space.

A recording studio where performers can capture audition tapes or creative content in a calm, professional setting.

“Whether it is running a drama class, filming castings, hosting wellbeing groups or organising corporate sessions, the studios cater to a diverse range of needs,” said a spokesperson.

"The transformation from solely a performing arts school into a creative hub reflects a broader vision to elevate Lancaster’s creative scene as a force for good – a place where imagination thrives, communities connect and the arts are more accessible than ever.”

The new venue will continue to offer singing, dancing and acting sessions for young people which were held before at The Dukes.

The team at The Performance Studios also plans to offer a range of weekday sessions for adults.

To celebrate the opening and invite the community in, a Corporate Launch on Friday August 29, will bring together local businesses and key stakeholders to experience the venue’s potential as an inspiring space for meetings, workshops and creative networking.

A Performance School Open Day will also be held on Saturday September 6 to welcome young performers and families for a hands-on preview of performing arts offerings in the newly reimagined space. You can book onto this at https://the-performance-school.classforkids.io/

Booking is flexible by the hour, day or week and the studios are open daily from 9am to 8pm.

To find out more about The Performance Studios, visit www.theperformancestudios.co.uk or email [email protected]