Evoke Employees lend a helping hand at HAPPA

The HAPPA (Horses and Ponies Protection Association) Team were delighted to welcome employees from Evoke Plc, renowned betting and gaming company, to volunteer for the Charity in July.

Evoke Plc allow their staff to choose a charity to support by volunteering their time and this year the team at Evoke came up trumps for HAPPA.

Despite the extremely warm weather 14 employees from the company got stuck in and supported HAPPA’s annual spring clean of the stables by painting, cleaning and tidying visitor areas around site to make the Farm look welcoming.

The opportunity to volunteer came through HAPPA’s advert on Neighbourly which connects business and communities for social good.

Evoke Volunteer

HAPPA’s Julie Pharaoh-Gan explains, “The Evoke team worked extremely hard. The Farm really does look different due to the team volunteering their time to help. Volunteers offering just one day of their time makes a huge difference to HAPPA. It allows us to keep the Farm looking fresh, clean and tidy for the horses and for visitors; first impressions ensure people make a return visit and continue to support the Charity. It also means the stables are kept fresh and revitalised for the rescued horses and ponies in our care. I would like to say a huge thank you to the company team for thinking of us when they chose their voluntary day.”

Ben Wright, Evoke’s Director of ESG and Sustainability, said, “At Evoke, we're committed to looking with getting involved where our colleagues and customers live and work. An opportunity for colleagues to volunteer to have a positive impact by sharing their time and skills in local communities across our business. With the Neighbourly platform we make a positive contribution with regular opportunities for colleagues to lead on and contribute to our local communities.

The opportunity to volunteer with HAPPA and the Neighbourly platform was a real highlight for us.”

Evoke Area Manager, Leisa Byers, said of the opportunity, “It was great to work as a team for the day it was hard work and fun but with some rewarding results, thank you HAPPA for the well organised session and for the awareness of the amazing job that you do!”

Evoke Volunteer

Julie continues “Volunteers are vital to HAPPA. Whether you can offer up a few hours as an individual or are looking for a day out of the office as a team, you could be part of something bigger. We would really like to hear from you.”

If anyone is interested in helping HAPPA’s spring clean or would be interested in helping at events or activities at the Farm, please contact Julie on 01282 455992/ email [email protected]