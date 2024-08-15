Eventus Recruitment continues growth and are expanding their Lancaster team

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Eventus Recruitment Group are delighted to be expanding their legal recruitment services and are now searching for two recruitment consultants to join their team in Lancaster.

So far, 2024 has been strong for the recruitment company. They’ve seen an increase in demand for their bespoke and tailored recruitment services. As a result, they are now looking for two recruitment consultants to join their legal division in their Lancaster office on the White Cross Business Park with hybrid working available.

Law firms value the unique service offered by Eventus Recruitment, as Eventus offers advice / support at each stage of the recruitment process and thoroughly gets to know both the hiring firm and candidates to facilitate the right match for the job vacancy. Also, they have a large database of professionals, having over the years built strong relationships with legal professionals looking to progress in their careers. As a result of this high level of service, their legal recruitment division has expanded across England, Wales and Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Siobhan Courtney, Managing Director of the Eventus Recruitment Group, said: “We’re delighted to be in this position of growth and there’s some exciting times ahead for the Eventus Recruitment Group. Ideally, we’re looking for two recruitment consultants to join our head office in Lancaster with the option of hybrid working. We would love to hear from people with either recruitment or sales experience, who would like a rewarding career in legal recruitment. All necessary training will be provided in-house from our experienced Managers and Directors.”

Siobhan Courtney, Managing Director of the Eventus Recruitment Group

Also, this year Eventus Recruitment has successfully expanded their recruitment services into the Financial Services sector. Experienced Recruitment Consultant Duncan McIlroy joined the firm back in January as Head of Financial Services.