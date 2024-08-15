Eventus Recruitment continues growth and are expanding their Lancaster team
So far, 2024 has been strong for the recruitment company. They’ve seen an increase in demand for their bespoke and tailored recruitment services. As a result, they are now looking for two recruitment consultants to join their legal division in their Lancaster office on the White Cross Business Park with hybrid working available.
Law firms value the unique service offered by Eventus Recruitment, as Eventus offers advice / support at each stage of the recruitment process and thoroughly gets to know both the hiring firm and candidates to facilitate the right match for the job vacancy. Also, they have a large database of professionals, having over the years built strong relationships with legal professionals looking to progress in their careers. As a result of this high level of service, their legal recruitment division has expanded across England, Wales and Ireland.
Siobhan Courtney, Managing Director of the Eventus Recruitment Group, said: “We’re delighted to be in this position of growth and there’s some exciting times ahead for the Eventus Recruitment Group. Ideally, we’re looking for two recruitment consultants to join our head office in Lancaster with the option of hybrid working. We would love to hear from people with either recruitment or sales experience, who would like a rewarding career in legal recruitment. All necessary training will be provided in-house from our experienced Managers and Directors.”
Also, this year Eventus Recruitment has successfully expanded their recruitment services into the Financial Services sector. Experienced Recruitment Consultant Duncan McIlroy joined the firm back in January as Head of Financial Services.
