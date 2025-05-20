Eight hours. Two marathons. One mission. Founder of Quayside Construction runs for veterans—proving the same grit and heart he brings to every build.

Local veteran and business owner James Kelly is set to push his body and mind to the absolute limit in a powerful effort to support fellow ex-servicemen and women.

James, founder of Quayside Construction, will take on the extreme “4x4x48 Challenge” — running 4 miles every 4 hours for 48 hours in full combat boots and pants. That’s two marathons in two days with virtually no sleep, all in aid of raising £2,000 for Healthier Heroes CIC, a Burnley-based charity providing essential support to veterans in need.

“Too many veterans come back from service and face homelessness, addiction, or isolation. I’ve seen it first-hand,” says Kelly. “Healthier Heroes gives them the support, housing, and community they deserve—and I’m proud to run for them.”

The challenge will conclude on Saturday, June 28 at approximately 11AM at Halton, where the public is encouraged to come out and show their support as James crosses the finish line.

James Kelly, Founder & Managing Director of Quayside Construction

Building with Purpose – Quayside Construction

As well as raising money for a vital cause, this challenge also reflects the ethos behind Quayside Construction—a veteran-led construction company that brings discipline, integrity, and attention to detail to every project.

Whether you're planning a residential renovation or a large-scale commercial build, Quayside Construction offers:

Military-Grade Precision & Reliability

Quayside applies military values—punctuality, professionalism, and commitment to excellence—to every job.

Transparent Communication

Clients are kept informed at every stage. No hidden costs, no surprises—just honest work delivered on time and on budget.

Full-Service Project Management

From planning to completion, Quayside handles every aspect so you can enjoy a smooth, stress-free build.

Trusted Local Reputation

Known across Lancashire for quality craftsmanship, clear communication, and going the extra mile for clients.

Support the Mission

Help James hit his £2,000 fundraising target and support the life-changing work of Healthier Heroes CIC.