Dallam School students and staff celebrate GCSE achievements

Staff and students at Dallam School in Milnthorpe are celebrating the achievements of 170 students who sat their GCSEs and BTECs this summer.

Among those with strong academic results are:

William Fuller: 9s in Biology, Computing, English Lit, Mathematics, Physics and Spanish, and 8s in Chemistry, English Lang, and Technology.

Oliver Pearson: 9s in Drama, History, Spanish, Combined Science, and 8s in Combined Science, Maths, RS and English Lang and Lit.

Oliver Pearson and Mum, Claire collected his results together

Rebecca Lowe: 9s in Biology, Physics, and Technology, 8s in Chemistry, English Lang, History, Maths and Spanish, and a 7 in English Lit.

Other notable achievements include Eleanor Patterson, who secured 8s and 7s across the board, and Annie Searles, who earned excellent grades, including 9s in Chemistry and Physics.

Oliver Pearson said, “I’ve really enjoyed studying for my GCSEs at Dallam. The experience with my friends and teachers has been brilliant.” Oliver is planning a future career in the Foreign Office or politics following Sixth Form.

Other students celebrating their results include friends Matilda and Summer, who look forward to tackling new subjects, criminology, sociology and psychology, in the Sixth Form.

Ben Todhunter is off to college to pursue a career in music

The results have opened up many career paths for the students. Jamie Walls was thrilled to get the grades needed for his first step into the motorsports industry, while Police Cadet Abigail was supported by her Mum and Gran as she received the news that her grades had secured a scholarship.

Ben Todhunter, drummer and guitarist, said: “These results are exactly what I was hoping for as I’m planning a music career.” He’s off to college: “I’m looking forward to meeting other musicians who have plans to be in a band, too.”

Headteacher, Steven Hennberry said:

“We are so happy to see our students celebrate their progress and reap the rewards of all the skills they have gained at Dallam.

Abigail and Mum, Jane celebrate news that a scholarship is secured

“Alongside individual’s top academic results, Dallam School has performed strongly in French, Art, Science and Mathematics and has seen even stronger performance across Food Technology and Health and Social Care. This is good news for the local hospitality and care sectors, which need a boost to the workforce.

“We are incredibly proud. Seeing so many students supported by their parents and carers as they collected their results was good. A collaborative home and school partnership is absolutely the best way to support our young people. We wish them all well and look forward to seeing plenty of familiar faces in Sixth Form in September”