Craggs Energy’s Emily Yates acts as ambassador for the downstream liquid fuels sector at major international conference

Former Young Person of the year, Emily Yates of Calderdale-based Craggs Energy, has played a key part in a defining podcast for the liquid fuel sector at the annual UK and Ireland Fuel Distributors Association’s (UKIFDA) conference held in Leeds.

Acting as an ambassador for the sector, Emily gave an insight into not only what it means to work in the downstream sector as a young woman, but also how she has progressed her career since being awarded the coveted inaugural Young Person of the Year Award in 2021.

Addressing hundreds of delegates and representatives tuning in globally, Emily explained how she has always sought to inspire others interested in a career in the liquid fuel sector.

Having joined Craggs Energy in 2015 as part of its apprenticeship scheme, Emily’s journey in the business has been both life changing and rewarding. It has taken from being a child carer to an Operations and Transport Manager serving our community of customers across the North West, in just ten years.

Having spent time on her grandparent’s farm as a youngster, and later becoming a member of the Calderdale Young Farmers’ Club, Emily always understood the importance of fuel for farmers and the local community. So, when the chance to join the Craggs Energy Academy came up, she jumped at it.

Starting out in customer services, Emily has experienced all aspects of the business, including domestic and agriculture sales.

From here Emily moved into the transport operational side of the business, where she now looks after a team of drivers, delivering to multiple locations using a mixed fleet of tankers and Ford Rangers. This enables Craggs Energy to reach customers in even the most remote locations, regardless of weather conditions that can range from floods to blizzards.

Commenting on the live podcast, Emily explained that having gained her Class 1 and Class 2 HGV licenses and her ADR permit, she can provide the end-to-end service from selling, routing and delivering fuel.

In fact, it was this broad skillset and her determination to go the extra mile that led Emily to be singled out for the Young Person of the Year award in 2021. In the interview, Emily recalls how she was not only selling fuel during the day, but then delivering it to vulnerable people, cold-weather priority customers, or those in need of an emergency delivery late at night and at weekends.

This drive to fuel the heartbeat of the community throughout the North West is emulated by Emily’s dedicated team of drivers, who know that she’s always there to help out when essential deliveries are needed, day or night.

This willingness to muck-in has made Emily a very popular Operations and Transport Manager where she has responsibility for everything from vehicle maintenance to the health and safety of her drivers, and the management of Craggs Energy’s delivery routing.

As an ambassador for the broader sector, Emily has a loyal following on LinkedIn where she provides a regular insight into life within the sector. This has helped to break down barriers about what has been perceived as a largely male-dominated industry.

In doing so, Emily has encouraged many young women to consider a career in liquid fuel delivery, including her current co-worker Emily Wood, who joined Craggs Energy as an apprentice, having been inspired by her posts.

In the podcast, Emily also explains how she visits local schools in her tanker to inspire the next generation. Providing show-and-tell sessions, Emily shares how her drivers provide vital connectivity to more vulnerable or isolated members of the community, who look forward to seeing a friendly face, and to having a chat, and a brew.

As Alex Wolfe, host of Wolfe Power Club Podcast, aptly puts it: “If there are any schools, colleges or universities that want a truck to visit, I know that the people in this room will absolutely support that.

“And if there are young listeners wondering if a career in downstream is for them, just ask yourself if you’re looking for an opportunity to build an amazing career where you can help out people in their most desperate hour and play a part in helping energy transition so that we all have a cleaner future.”

Matthew Crockett, Group Managing Director for Craggs Energy, added: “Emily is a huge inspiration. She embodies the passion that we have as a business for our customers. She exemplifies the desire we have to make a positive difference to the lives of those that rely on liquid fuel to heat their home, fuel their farm, or drive their business forward. It’s why we’re donating for every delivery to Age UK Calderdale & Kirklees up until the end of June.

“It’s also why we’ve pioneered renewable diesel (HVO) for a more sustainable future, enabling fuel users of the future to have a 90% lower impact on the environment than users of conventional fuels.”

Matthew added: “We hope that Emily, as a leader of the future, will continue to act as a beacon for others and an ambassador both for Craggs Energy and the sector as a whole.”

Emily’s interview, alongside that of two other former winners of the UKIFDA Young Person of the Year Award, can be seen here.