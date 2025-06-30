Craggs Energy achieves distinguished Fleet Operators Recognition Scheme accreditation, recognising high levels of safety, environmental and operational efficiency standards

Craggs Energy, a leading provider of commercial fuels, heating oil, and lubricants in the North West and Yorkshire, has achieved the highly regarded Fleet Operator Recognition Scheme Bronze accreditation. This marks a significant step in the company’s pursuit of net zero, while reinforcing its dedication to enhancing operational efficiency and driver safety standards.

FORS is a voluntary initiative that’s open to any commercial vehicle operators across the UK or overseas. It aims to improve safety, efficiency and environmental standards across the road transport sector. By promoting best practice, the scheme ensures fleets maximise safety and fuel efficiency while reducing their environmental impact by minimising emissions.

Craggs Energy’s Bronze standard demonstratesthe high levels of safety, efficiency, professionalism and environmental protection evidenced during the accreditation process.

The process included a thorough evaluation of the company’s daily fleet operations to ensure compliance with industry best practice as set out by FORS. It also involved assessments of training standards and the team’s ongoing dedication to maintaining a high-performing fleet of well-maintained Euro VI delivery tankers. This included adhering to the latest exhaust emissions standards, implementing tyre management policies, and integrating the latest safety features on all vehicles.

Commenting on the accreditation, Mark Bailey, Operations and Transport Manager for the Group, said: “Becoming part of the FORS accreditation scheme both recognises and endorses best practice and safety measures that we already have in place. Additionally, it has helped to enhance, inform, and influence our internal standards, as well as our procedures and policies.

“Our team have also benefited from having access to training courses and online learning modules, in addition to expert advice. That’s aiding our ongoing commitment to the implementation of the safest and most fuel-efficient approaches to the running of our fleet operations, which includes the recording of our use of AdBlue, and the implementation of eco-routing.”

Matthew Crockett, Group Managing Director for Craggs Energy, added: “We’re proud to serve our commercial, domestic and agricultural customers throughout the North West and Yorkshire. Our role here is to fuel the heartbeat of our communities, not only through excellent customer service and reliability, but through the implementation of best practices. Making good on our safety, legal obligations, and practices to reduce our environmental impact is all part of this process.”

Matthew added: “Achieving FORS Bronze accreditation is a stamp of quality. It gives our staff and our customers peace of mind. For commercial operators who require FORS accreditation as part of their tendering and re-tendering process, it endorses our operations and gives certainty that Craggs Energy is maintaining the highest standards of safety, efficiency, sustainability and environmental performance.”

Earlier this year Craggs Energy became a member of RFAS, which verifies the business’s renewable HVO fuel supply chain and gives customers access to independently verified Greenhouse Gas (GHG) data. By supporting customers in tendering for contracts requiring proof of Scope 2 and 3 emissions, Craggs Energy believes that this, added to its Bronze FORS accreditation, offers a competitive advantage that will appeal to businesses across the North West and Yorkshire.

To learn more about Craggs Energy’s FORS accreditation, its renewable diesel offering and its journey toward carbon neutrality, please email [email protected] or call us on 01422 882500.