Country Harvest Farm Shop receives award for Best Speciality Sausage in the country

The farm shop, located on the busy A65, has received a national award for their cheese and pickle pork sausage. Managing Director, Mike Clark, and a few members of the team attended the awards in London, including newly qualified butcher Sebastian, who collected the certificate on stage.

Country Harvest's salt and pepper chicken sausage also reached the final of the competition. Sebastian Krechowicz said: “It’s an honour to have received the award for Best Speciality Sausage, it was a team effort, starting from a competition between the butchers creating different sausage flavours each week, to winning an award, and also having another as a finalist. What a wonderful achievement for Country Harvest.”

The national awards luncheon was held on Monday 28th October at the Butchers’ Hall in London where the winners for the eight categories were announced, the competition had a huge number of entries. The Master of the Worshipful Company of Butchers (WCB) John Allton Jones was guest of honour at the lunch, assisting publisher of Meat Management magazine Graham Yandell MBE in announcing and presenting category awards to this year’s winners.

Commenting, The Master said: “It’s been another very special day here at Butchers’ Hall and a real pleasure for me to join in the celebrations. Like everyone, I enjoy a tasty sausage and celebrating the great British banger each Autumn is a brilliant idea.”

Winners of all the categories at the Uk Sausage Award ceremony

Country Harvest farm shop is located just outside of Ingleton, North Yorkshire, and has been a popular farm shop since 1993, boasting a combined food, gift and clothing hall, butchery, bakery, large coffee shop, and seasonal living cabin.

Managing Director, Mike Clark, said: “We’re thrilled to have won this award, so much work goes in to all of our products in the farm shop and our butchery is no different, to receive a winner and finalist status for two of our sausages is amazing. These have already been very popular with our customers.”

You can find more details of Country Harvest here - https://www.country-harvest.co.uk