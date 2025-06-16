Cost of rural crime falls in North West as countryside unites to tackle organised and serious crime, NFU Mutual reveals

The cost of rural crime in the North West of England fell by 11% to an estimated £2.9m, highlighting the positive effects of co-ordinated action against organised and serious crime in the countryside, new figures from NFU Mutual reveal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NFU Mutual’s new report reveals that rural crime cost the UK an estimated £44.1m in 2024, down from £52.8m the previous year.

Across the UK, the total claims cost for agricultural vehicle thefts reported to the leading rural insurer fell 35% to an estimated £7m last year, with global positioning system (GPS) units experiencing the largest cost decline, down 71% to £1.2m following their spike in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Quad bikes and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) remained top targets for thieves, despite falling 16% to an estimated £2.7m. Given the distinct characteristics of farmland, especially in upland areas, these vehicles are essential for farmers to navigate their fields and complete tasks efficiently, making their theft particularly disruptive, especially during busy seasons.

Tell us your news

Unfortunately, the very advantages that quad bikes and ATVs provide to farmers also makes them prime targets for criminals.

Livestock theft remained high in 2024 at an estimated cost of £3.4m across the UK. A crime that dates back centuries, it has followed the wider trend in rural crime, becoming highly organised and often involving 50 or more sheep taken in a single raid. These incidents not only have a devastating impact on farming businesses but are deeply upsetting for farmers and their families who are left worrying about the welfare of stolen livestock.

UK farm animals worth an estimated £1.8m were severely injured or killed in dog attacks in 2024, down by more than a quarter compared to the previous year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owen Suckley, NFU Mutual Regional Manager for the North West of England, said:“In recent years we’ve seen rural crime becoming increasingly organised, serious and persistent in nature, with thieves willing to pull out all the stops to get what they desire, and sadly we saw that trend continue in 2024.

“Although we must stay alert, it's encouraging to see that the North West reflected the trend of the UK, which saw the cost of rural crime across drop 16.5% to £44.1m, as we continued to collaborate with industry and law enforcement to tackle this urgent issue. But we know there is always work to be done when it comes to rural crime.

“Rural crime goes far beyond disrupting farm work and impacting food production. It has a real impact on the mental wellbeing of farmers and their families, causing severe stress and sleepless nights as the rural community lives in fear that those responsible might return.

“Co-ordinated efforts from insurers, farmers, manufacturers, police, industry and law makers are crucial in delivering a unified response to the rural crime challenge posed by organised criminals and opportunistic thieves – and we can see from our new report that this unified response can bear real dividends.

“United, we can confront rural crime with strength.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For over 20 years NFU Mutual has campaigned on the scourge of rural crime, and the far-reaching impact it has on affected communities, and is proud to be a major funder of the National Rural Crime Unit (NRCU).

Working hand-in-hand with the NRCU, NFU Mutual operates a dedicated team which shares claims data and insight, helps to identify areas at risk and finds theft patterns to assist recoveries. This kind of collaboration saw the National Construction and Agri Theft Team, which sits under the NRCU, seize £4.4m worth of stolen agricultural vehicles and machinery in 2024.

Last year NFU Mutual also funded the UK’s first livestock theft officer within the unit until at least 2027/28 to tackle this upsetting crime.

To help farmers and rural communities protect their livelihoods from the threat posed by organised crime, NFU Mutual has provided over £400,000 on rural crime fighting initiatives in 2024.

County breakdown

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

County 2024 cost 2023 cost % change from 2023 Cheshire £861,000 £623,000 38.2% Cumbria £766,000 £808,000 -5.2% Lancashire £1,159,000 £1,342,000 -13.6%

*Estimated costs based on NFU Mutual claims statistics, rounded to the nearest £1,000. Percentage changes are based on exact figures.

Figures fluctuated across the UK, with Wales the only nation to see a cost increase, up 18% to £2.8m. Northern Ireland and Scotland saw decreases, down 9% and 33% to £1.8m and £1.2m, respectively.

In England, the Midlands saw the largest decrease, falling 31% to £8.1m.

A survey of NFU Mutual Agents, who are often embedded in the local communities they serve, found 92% believed rural crime was disrupting farming activities in their area and 86% knew farmers who had been repeat victims, leaving them feeling vulnerable in both their workplace and home.*

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Concerningly, 96% of those surveyed stated that rural crime was negatively affecting farmers' mental wellbeing. Given the numerous challenges the industry already faces, it is imperative that farmers and their families speak up about any concerns they may have and seek support through charities like the Farm Safety Foundation.

For more information on rural crime trends and advice on how to tackle rural crime in your area download NFU Mutual’s Rural Crime Report 2025 at www.nfumutual.co.uk/farming/rural-crime/.