Christian Aid Week May 11 - 17: Seven days to make a difference

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Christian Aid Week this year is May 11 – 17, and as we celebrate 80 years of Christian Aid’s work, churches in and around Lancaster are fundraising once again!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Money raised will enable Christian Aid and their trusted partners to support communities to find practical and sustainable ways out of poverty on their own terms.

This year the focus is on Christian Aid’s work in Guatemala, Central America, where the climate crisis is causing the seasons to intensify and shift erratically. As a result, farming communities have to battle devastating floods and intense heatwaves. Water sources are drying up and vital crops are failing, plunging farming families into hunger and poverty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amelia is a resourceful and determined 24-year-old farmer, and a mother of two, from the Alta Verapaz region. She said the situation is very worrying: ‘In the past three years, we’ve been experiencing high heat and a lack of rain. One of the biggest issues is the lack of water … my plantations have been dying … and there is no food for my family.’

Amelia with her daughter, Yakelin Credit: A.Sheppey/Christian Aid

Despite the challenges families like Amelia’s are facing, the unstoppable power of hope drives people to look for ways to push back.

With training from Christian Aid’s partner, Congcoop, Amelia’s gaining the skills and knowledge to cultivate native seeds that are better suited to the changing climate. She’s planning planting schedules that will deliver multiple harvests throughout the year, making her own organic fertiliser, and constructing rainwater collection systems.

Amelia’s also a leader in her community, sharing her knowledge with other households, so that one day, no family will worry about their children going without food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out more about projects like this, visit www.caid.org.uk

Watch out for the familiar red envelope arriving through your letter box, or you can donate through the local group's ‘digital envelope’: fundraise.christianaid.org.uk/envelope-2025/lancaster-and-area-christian-aid-group