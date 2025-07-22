Children’s online safety start-up aims to raise £250,000 ahead of new online safety act

A Manchester based children’s online safety app backed by Innovate UK and Centre for Digital Innovation, is looking for £250,000 in funding, to help younger children aged 6-13 stay safe on social media.

Liaura is a pioneering, closed network, social media platform which allows children to connect, learn and grow. Liaura is seeking investment to launch and scale its platform and expand market reach through Beta launch and market entry.

Founded by Hugh Shepherd in August 2024, the community-focused social platform is on a mission to reclaim the internet as a safe space for the younger generation. Liaura empowers young people to socialise safely, and already has a growing list of collaborators including Petty Pool College and Wise Owl Trust.

Speaking about Liaura and the fundraising goal, Hugh said, “Children are living in a digital world that hasn’t been designed for them. As a socially conscious educator and builder, I’m passionate about giving young people a space they can make their own whilst giving parents visibility over their online activity.

“Liaura was born after I read another story about online harm and manipulation last year, but this wasn’t just another headline for me, I’ve witnessed the exponential rise in technology-enabled bad actors and their impact on children’s online interactions. We conducted a survey as part of market research and 87.9% of responses said that exposure to inappropriate content is their main concern about children’s online experience. My direct experiences with these challenges, combined with the alarming trends I was seeing, compelled me to create a solution that genuinely prioritises child safety. With AI tech continuing to advance, I feel a duty to be part of the solution that helps children embrace a fast-evolving digital reality. This funding round is a chance to join us as we grow, innovate, and create a safer digital future for kids.”

Hugh has spent the past 6 months refining Liaura, listening to users and building a platform that’s both scalable and impactful. There hasn’t been a direct like-for-like competitor identified, which gives Liaura a significant first mover advantage as they prepare for their MVP launch.

The platform is currently in the early testing stage, working with families, schools, content partners, institutions, and developers to make it real. The £250,000 investment will enable Liaura to expand development capabilities, enhanced market testing and accelerate go-to-market strategies.

The company is targeting completion of the round by September 2025, and is keen to speak to angel investors, early-stage funds, and partners who share the same ethos and belief in building something with a positive impact.

Interested investors can contact Hugh directly at [email protected] or visit https://www.liaura.app/ for more information.