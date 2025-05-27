CHEC hosts first full-day CPD Conference in North West

CHEC, one of the UK’s leading providers of community-based healthcare, hosted its first full-day CPD Conference at Delta Hotels in Preston.

Welcoming over 80 optometrists and dispensing opticians, the event offered optometry professionals a unique opportunity to earn nine CPD points, enhancing their professional development in an effective and efficient way.

The conference featured a programme of General Optical Council accredited sessions, designed to equip attendees with specialist knowledge across a range of eyecare topics. Dr Moemen Elnawawy, Lead Ophthalmic Practitioner, opened the conference with a session on global perspectives on glaucoma, Mahmoud Rabie, Clinical Director of Ophthalmology, shared expert insights on cutting-edge intraocular lens options for cataract surgery, while Karen Dewhurst, Lead Optometrist, closed the day with an engaging Peer Review session on clinical decision-making in cataract referrals.

CHEC is dedicated to upholding the highest standards of patient care and enhancing the development of optometry professionals. A key part of this ongoing commitment is supporting the CPD cycle with comprehensive training and sharing ophthalmic knowledge. The CPD Conference is the latest in a series of learning opportunities offered by CHEC, reinforcing its dedication to patient safety and quality care.

“CHEC is proud to work in partnership with optometry professionals and support them in delivering the highest standards of patient care. Hosting our first full-day CPD Conference was a great opportunity to share our ophthalmic expertise and connect with the optometry community in the North West,” says Nicole Stevens, CHEC Events Manager.

“CPD events play a vital role in ensuring healthcare professionals stay at the forefront of their field. We’d like to thank everyone who joined us for making the conference such a success. We’re looking forward to building on this momentum with future events that support professional development with engaging, evidence-based education.”

CHEC CPD events aim to share clinical expertise and promote reflective practice. You can view CHEC’s CPD calendar and register your interest for upcoming events here.