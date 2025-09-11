A much-loved tourist attraction near Lancaster has reached a milestone destination.

Lancaster & Morecambe Model Engineering Society is celebrating 25 years operating the Cinderbarrow Miniature Railway at Carnforth.

The railway provides train rides for the public throughout the summer, on Sundays and on advertised holidays.

The society uses its members and its own locomotives to pull passenger carriages from the station and around its extensive railway tracks, including passing through the level crossing and past the signal box.

The silver anniversary marks moving from the founding at Steamtown at Carnforth to Cinderbarrow.

"The move to the present location involved an enormous amount of work by the members to transform a disused quarry, filled with waste rubble, into a first-class miniature railway and an extensive picnic site with picnic tables,” said a spokesperson.

Currently, society members are in the throes of designing and constructing a raised railway track for 3.5 and 5-inch gauge locomotives and carriages, with the advantage of allowing the engine drivers to control the locomotives in an upright sitting position.

The society also manages the maintenance of the picnic site and, in conjunction with the council, manages and maintains the wooded areas surrounding the Cinderbarrow Picnic Site.

Members will be providing train rides for the public on Sundays throughout October, subject to the vagaries of the weather.

“We are also open to new members who are interested in model engineering and trains,” added the spokesperson.

For more information about Lancaster & Morecambe Model Engineering Society, go to www.lmmes.co.uk