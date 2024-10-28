Charity groups encouraged to holiday in former Quaker school

Special needs and disability groups are encouraged to enjoy a stay in a former Quaker school on the Cumbrian border

The village of Yealand Conyers near Lancaster has been a Quaker stronghold for nearly four centuries with its emphasis on free speech and religious liberty. Quaker co-founder George Fox – the 400th anniversary of his birth is celebrated this year – visited Yealand during the summer of 1652 on a major tour of Lancashire including trips to Pendle Hill, Sedbergh and Swarthmoor Hall to call for greater equality in religion in the wake of the English revolution.

Now 370 years later the village is still a stronghold for Quaker values with more than two dozen attendees regularly attending the Friends’ Meeting House which dates to 1692. Look closely and you can see early 18th Century graffiti on the original wooden door. It’s just a few metres away from The Old School House which was used to educate youngsters in the village, regardless of religion.

During the Second World War it took on another use - as a dormitory for evacuees who were taught at nearby Yealand Manor School. From September 1939 to July 1944 183 evacuated Quaker children aged from three to twelve from large cities in the north were educated at the school. There were also a number of refugees from across Europe, some with mothers and others who arrived on their own in the UK on the Kindertransport.

The manor house is now privately owned, but the Quakers still use The Old School House to accommodate groups, particularly those who are underprivileged or have special needs. Warden Anne Simpson, who works in children’s mental health, has been responsible for The Old School House for the past few years.

“We have assets in Yealand in terms of property and land and we use this to benefit groups that would not normally come into the country by keeping costs low.

"We do not make a profit, we just break even, and we really try to support special needs schools and those from areas of Lancashire and further afield that don’t have the opportunity or the money to stay in beautiful places like Yealand,” she says.

“The building has been refurbished in recent years to make it accessible for everyone, it can sleep 20 people and there’s disabled toilets and ramps. We really want it to be a place where everyone can enjoy the beautiful area, a place where we can share the beauty of Yealand Conyers and the surrounding area,” she says.

In accordance with Quaker values of equality, challenging injustice, living simply and in peace they do not accept military groups.Groups which have stayed in the past year include Vision of Adventure which gives visually impaired people the chance to enjoy adventure sports, Red Rose Recovery which supports former addicts and their families and a number of special needs schools.

“You do not need to be a Quaker to stay here, we are very inclusive and welcome groups of all kinds. We often have groups of university friends who want a base to discover the local area or family groups who have struggled to find a large place to stay because of the cost. We don’t make a profit on the bookings so it’s as reasonable as it possibly can be to make it possible for people to come and enjoy. We want to share this wonderful place,” says Anne, who spent 18 years working in Fiji as a teacher.

“We’ve got beautiful countryside, fascinating history and lots of things to do on our doorstep…and we want to share it,” says Anne.*The Old School costs £260 a night for 10 people. If more than 10 people there is a surcharge of £12 per person. The building can accommodate 20 people and is disabled friendly.