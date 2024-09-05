Charity founder to take on the Lake Windermere Challenge in fundraising effort for MND

In less than two weeks, over the 10-11th September, an Essex based charity founder, will embark on a remarkable and daring endeavour—the Lake Windermere Challenge—aimed at raising awareness and funds for Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

This two-day challenge, covering 10.5 miles across the length of Lake Windermere, is more than just a test of physical endurance; it is a powerful testament to resilience, hope, and the unyielding spirit of those affected by MND.

Alex Gibson, a man undeterred by his MND diagnosis in 2018, will attempt to swim the length of Lake Windermere. Alex's challenge is not only a significant athletic feat but also a poignant symbol of the battle against MND—a relentless disease that he has faced with unparalleled courage and determination.

Gibson comments “The support from the local Cumbrian community has been nothing short of incredible - outside of the invaluable support of Chillswim, Event Safety Group and Anyone Can, alongside local paramedics 11 locals have come forward to support and committed to swim alongside me, 2-3 at a time every 2 hours so I’m never alone.

Alex Gibson in training for Lake Windermere Challenge

Together, we are raising awareness, driving change, and showing the strength of our community spirit. Thank you for standing (or swimming!) with me on this journey."

His achievements are extraordinary by any measure, but they are especially inspiring given his ongoing battle with MND. Since his diagnosis, Alex has accomplished a series of monumental physical challenges, including breaking two world records:

Walking a double marathon (52.4 miles) within 25 hours.

Conquering the Three Peaks and cycling the 480 miles between them.

Setting a Guinness World Record for the fastest journey along the Thames by pedalo—125 miles nonstop.

Lifting 1 million kilograms in 24 hours.

Cycling 300 miles in a Hase-Pino relay and the Outer Hebrides (185 miles) within 21 hours.

Swimming 18 kilometres over two days at Brentwood School.

Each of these feats has been more than just a personal victory for Alex; they have played a crucial role in raising awareness and funds for those affected by MND.

In 2018, Alex founded Challenging MND, a charity committed to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by this debilitating disease. Through tailored services, unforgettable experiences, and vital financial support, the charity uplifts the well-being and mental health of the MND community. Since its inception, the charity has raised over £1.7 million, directly supporting more than 300 families.

Donations are being graciously accepted through the Enthuse giving platform. Every donation, no matter the size, will directly benefit Challenging MND’s initiatives, providing hope, support, and opportunities for families to create cherished memories together.

Alex will take on the Lake Windermere Challenge on September 10 and 11. To support the fundraising swim, visit here.