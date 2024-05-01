Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The local West Lancashire Masonic Fishing Charity recently held its first event of the year at the end of April at Whitmore Fishery near Kirkham, Preston.

The Freemasons hosted this event for twelve participants and five staff from Ashton Community Science College, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston.

The Secretary of the Masonic Fishing Charity, Bob Malcolm said “Six of the students were deaf and were accompanied with two signing staff; the remaining six young people were autistic to a greater or lesser degree. The day couldn’t have been any better, as the weather was excellent and everyone seemed to be catching plenty of fish. To host an event such as this will cost in excess of £400; this includes hiring a lake for the day solely for our participants, along with lunches (burger and chips) and drinks for everyone involved, including our VIPs.

Qais being presented with his Fishing Achievement Medal by Duncan Smith and Harry Cox

"At this event we were pleased to welcome Duncan Smith and Harry Cox from the South Fylde and North Fylde Masonic Groups respectively, who presented the medals and certificates to all the young people”.

Duncan Smith said “It is really good to see the smiles on their faces as they receive awards for their achievements. Our motto within the masonic fishing charity is catch the smile and that’s what we always aim to do”.

Bob Malcolm concluded by saying “We would not be able to hold fishing events for our community members without donations from across the Province of West Lancashire and we would like to send a big thank you to all the Lodges andChapters who have very kindly supported us. We are also very grateful to Gerry’s Fishing Tackle Shop on Marine Road, Morecambe for supplying all the bait for each event since we first started in 2016”.

The Masonic Fishing Charity is planning to hold four more events this year and they will be in a number of coarse waters geographically from Bolton-Le-Sands to Warrington.If there are any interested community groups that would like to support this worthy cause that helps young people, we would welcome your donation being sent to the Treasurer - Dan Mitchell, 23 Camborne Ave, Carnforth, LA5 9TS.

Mike Butler coaching Qais

It is very important that the wording on cheques are as follows - MTSFC (West Lancs Branch).

The Masonic Province of West Lancashire has recently introduced a specialist lodge of Country Pursuits that meets in various Masonic halls, introducing new members to Freemasonry as well as welcoming joining members who are already Freemasons.