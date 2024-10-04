Carnforth charity awards £85,000 in grants to local community groups

By Paul Calland
Contributor
Published 3rd Oct 2024, 10:05 GMT
Updated 4th Oct 2024, 10:21 GMT
The 3R Foundation based in Carnforth has now awarded over £85,000 of grants to local charities, clubs and community groups in the Morecambe, Lancaster, North Lancs and South Lakes Area.

Since the 3R Charity shop opened in Carnforth in February 2024, it has gone from strength to strength.

Its ethos of ReCycle, ReHome and ReUse has been taken to heart by everyone who donates items to the shop, and by the customers who buy them and give them another home.

Most importantly, every penny of profit is put back into the local community and into the organisations local people want them to go to.

3R Foundation has awarded £85,000 in grants3R Foundation has awarded £85,000 in grants
There are no fancy offices anywhere, just volunteers and staff from the local community, supported by the local community, putting the funds back into the local community.

