Carnforth 40s music at the station platform

Having visited the Carnforth 40s event a couple of weeks ago at the railway station, I was inspired enough to visit the famous Bletchley Park, site of Britains successful works in breaking the Enigma code messages of WW2.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

My appetite for this sort of history is clearly insatiable so in the afternoon heat of Saturday gone, we had occasion to visit Carnforth railway station again, where on the platform between London Glasgow main line and the local northern line, a band called the Swing Commanders were playing a host of songs from the 1940s in true period style. Highly talented individuals, each accomplished at singing and playing several different instruments.

Despite the near 30 degree C temperature , these guys (and I include the two ladies in that) were on top form, presenting a mixture of jazz, rumba, waltz and roll to an audience of mature clientele many of whom had an air of the stoicism so present in the hardship of the WW2 era.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This stoicism was shown at its best when at half time, everyone was invited to cue for 15 minutes in now a mere 29 degree heat to obtain their evening meal. Glowing profusely, (horses sweat) all collected their paper plates and in school queue fashion, presented them to the dinner staff who diligently inspected the meal tickets, sloped the ….errrr “delicacy” on the floppy plate and pointed to the cardboard knives and forks.

Eco friendly, 40s style

Ah it was just like being at a 70,s wedding disco buffet but with that 40s vibe and a proportionate amount of rationing, not that we were calling for seconds of course.

I snook off after half time to drink a pint of warm beer from a plastic thingy glass thing. they were even keeping the beer at temperatures akin to a WW2 incendiary. I was appreciative of that attention to detail.

Having been transported in time back 85 years or so and with the sound the London Glasgow express echoing in one ear and the Chattanooga choochoo echoing in the other, it was time to leave.

Once again Carnforth presents a great local nostalgia event. Well done Carnforth.