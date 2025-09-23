Caring home care staff in Lancaster to host event for cancer charity

By Debbie Butler
Contributor
Published 23rd Sep 2025, 13:53 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2025, 11:30 BST
Home care staff in Lancaster are set to go pink to raise money for a breast cancer charity.

Westmorland Homecare’s Lancaster and Morecambe branch will host a special open house to support charity Breast Cancer Now’s Wear It Pink day on Friday October 24.

Most Popular

“The event is open to anyone,” said Ashleigh Bird, the branch’s care manager.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“There will be about 10 office staff plus some of our homecare assistants all wearing pink outfits in the reception area of our offices at 25 Brock Street in Lancaster.

Staff at Westmorland Homecare's Lancaster and Morecambe branch are looking forward to the Wear It Pink event.placeholder image
Staff at Westmorland Homecare's Lancaster and Morecambe branch are looking forward to the Wear It Pink event.

“There will be tea, coffee and home-made cakes and activities, including competitions to guess the name of a teddy and how many sweets are in the jar and an opportunity to have a picture taken in a Wear It Pink photo booth. We shall also have a collection box where people can donate money to the charity.

“Anyone can go along to the event and they can wear pink if they want to.”

Ashleigh said Westmorland Homecare was keen to engage even more with the local community and opening its doors in this way was part of the process.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Last month, they raised £150 for Macmillan Cancer Support at a client social coffee morning at Slyne-with-Hest Church Hall.

“We are planning a fund-raising event every month going forward,” added Ashleigh.

"In November, staff and members of the public will be asked to contribute items for the Operation Christmas Child shoebox appeal and in December we shall have a donation box in the reception area where people can donate items for the Morecambe Bay Foodbank.”

The October 24 open house event will take place between 11am and 3pm.

Related topics:Macmillan Cancer Support
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice