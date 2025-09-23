Caring home care staff in Lancaster to host event for cancer charity
Westmorland Homecare’s Lancaster and Morecambe branch will host a special open house to support charity Breast Cancer Now’s Wear It Pink day on Friday October 24.
“The event is open to anyone,” said Ashleigh Bird, the branch’s care manager.
“There will be about 10 office staff plus some of our homecare assistants all wearing pink outfits in the reception area of our offices at 25 Brock Street in Lancaster.
“There will be tea, coffee and home-made cakes and activities, including competitions to guess the name of a teddy and how many sweets are in the jar and an opportunity to have a picture taken in a Wear It Pink photo booth. We shall also have a collection box where people can donate money to the charity.
“Anyone can go along to the event and they can wear pink if they want to.”
Ashleigh said Westmorland Homecare was keen to engage even more with the local community and opening its doors in this way was part of the process.
Last month, they raised £150 for Macmillan Cancer Support at a client social coffee morning at Slyne-with-Hest Church Hall.
“We are planning a fund-raising event every month going forward,” added Ashleigh.
"In November, staff and members of the public will be asked to contribute items for the Operation Christmas Child shoebox appeal and in December we shall have a donation box in the reception area where people can donate items for the Morecambe Bay Foodbank.”
The October 24 open house event will take place between 11am and 3pm.