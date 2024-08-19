CancerCare’s historic 2024 Chapel Island Walk raises over £4,000
On Sunday 11th August, 160 walkers, joined by 12 marshals and guide Raymond Porter, were basked in sunshine as they descended onto the vast sands with Chapel Island in their sights.
Whilst walkers were unable to access the island this year due to the ever-changing River Leven, they were treated to an inspiring view of the island across the channel.
For the first time in 78 years, the historic cart line Collins Weir was visible. The famous line was built in 1847, and it has recently been uncovered due to shifting sands. Walkers were able to explore Collins Weir, including sections of the track that were still perfectly formed.
Participants from as far away as Gloucester joined the group and they took to the sands for various personal reasons. While many were enticed by the sighting of Collins Weir, others have been long-term supporters of CancerCare, a charity that continues to provide free help and support services to those in the community who have been affected by cancer, life-shortening illness, or those bereaved by cancer, life-shortening illness, sudden and unexpected death.
Local farmer Trevor Wilson was the hero of the hour. As the original support driver had fallen ill just 24 hours earlier, Trevor stepped in to drive a quadbike as support along the walk.
The group was in the hands of experienced Guide to the Leven Estuary Raymond, a local fisherman who works from Canal Foot near Ulverston.
So far, the Chapel Island Walk has raised £4,114.28 (including Gift Aid), and several supporters have raised over £600 to date via their JustGiving pages.
CancerCare volunteers were on-hand to help, while a representative from Heysham-based Forsberg also provided a volunteer team member to marshal for the day.
“We absolutely loved our day,” one supporter said, with another adding: “It was fascinating to walk to Chapel Island and to see the unusual Collins Weir.”
