CancerCare’s historic 2024 Chapel Island Walk raises over £4,000

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

CancerCare’s 2024 Chapel Island Walk has raised over £4,000 to help people in the local community affected by cancer and bereavement.

On Sunday 11th August, 160 walkers, joined by 12 marshals and guide Raymond Porter, were basked in sunshine as they descended onto the vast sands with Chapel Island in their sights.

Whilst walkers were unable to access the island this year due to the ever-changing River Leven, they were treated to an inspiring view of the island across the channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the first time in 78 years, the historic cart line Collins Weir was visible. The famous line was built in 1847, and it has recently been uncovered due to shifting sands. Walkers were able to explore Collins Weir, including sections of the track that were still perfectly formed.

For the first time in 78 years, historic cart line Collins Weir was visible to walkers.

Participants from as far away as Gloucester joined the group and they took to the sands for various personal reasons. While many were enticed by the sighting of Collins Weir, others have been long-term supporters of CancerCare, a charity that continues to provide free help and support services to those in the community who have been affected by cancer, life-shortening illness, or those bereaved by cancer, life-shortening illness, sudden and unexpected death.

Local farmer Trevor Wilson was the hero of the hour. As the original support driver had fallen ill just 24 hours earlier, Trevor stepped in to drive a quadbike as support along the walk.

The group was in the hands of experienced Guide to the Leven Estuary Raymond, a local fisherman who works from Canal Foot near Ulverston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far, the Chapel Island Walk has raised £4,114.28 (including Gift Aid), and several supporters have raised over £600 to date via their JustGiving pages.

The 2024 Chapel Island Walk has raised over £4,000 (including Gift Aid) for CancerCare.

CancerCare volunteers were on-hand to help, while a representative from Heysham-based Forsberg also provided a volunteer team member to marshal for the day.

“We absolutely loved our day,” one supporter said, with another adding: “It was fascinating to walk to Chapel Island and to see the unusual Collins Weir.”