Call for volunteers in North West to help wildlife by keeping canals alive

The nation’s navigable canals offer local opportunities for millions of people to help much-loved and endangered species

With spring around the corner, the national charity Canal & River Trust is preparing the ground for the year ahead and is calling on volunteers in the North West to help the much-loved and many endangered species that rely on the historic canal network that connects countryside with towns and cities.

The appeal, championed by presenter and TV personality, Ranvir Singh, emphasises the vital role volunteers need to play in sustaining these centuries-old routes for boats and the vital spaces they provide for both wildlife and people.

Last year over 4,500 people volunteered at the Canal & River Trust. In the North West, volunteers contributed 98,386 hours helping to maintain habitat for otters, water voles, kingfishers and herons as well as the ducks, fish, insects and invertebrates that are a common sight across the canal network.

With species decline and biodiversity always near the top of the news agenda, people have the chance to make a big difference in their local areas, with volunteer opportunities to create new wildlife habitats, remove invasive weeds, clear up damaging plastic waste, and help the Canal & River Trust safeguard these important and historically-rich places.

Over 1.6 million people in the North West live within 1km of one of Canal & River Trust’s waterways, but many don’t realise that the locks, bridges, aqueducts and towpaths, together with the habitat for wildlife, are looked after by a charity. The Canal & River Trust is saying that canals can be a first port of call for people wanting to help nature on their doorstep.

Volunteers make a huge difference, supporting the Canal & River Trust achieve more. For those wanting to get involved, a series of Volunteer Welcome Sessions and training will be running in February, with volunteers able to get on the ground within weeks and a host of seasonal roles available throughout the year.

Ranvir Singh said: “The Canal & River Trust cares for an amazing 2,000-mile network of navigable canals across England and Wales. These precious places, with their narrowboats and history, are at the heart of numerous communities, bringing nature and free-to-access green space to the doorsteps of millions. We’re saying that nature and your canal need you and are calling on people to make a difference by volunteering to do something local towards a global priority.

“These waterways provide a home for some of the nation’s most vulnerable and characterful species. They connect cities and town to rural countryside, farmland and forests, giving wildlife a chance to expand from place to place and allowing flora and fauna to flourish in nature-depleted areas. If you love nature and you’re thinking about how you can make a difference in all seasons, come along and find out more at one of the Canal & River Trust’s welcome sessions.”

The call-out for volunteers comes as the Canal & River Trust has run a winter-long fundraising campaign to raise much-needed donations to help its 250-year-old canal network stay resilient to the storms and intense seasonal weather brought about by climate change. This winter, Storms Bert and Darragh have already caused costly damage, bringing down hundreds of trees across the canal network, while January has seen sections of towpath washed away in the north and flooding in the East Midlands.

Christine Mellor, head of volunteering at Canal & River Trust, said: “Volunteers in the North West contributed 98,386 hours to our canals last year, making a massive difference to the work we are able to carry out. While volunteering on the canals is thriving, the task of keeping our navigable 250-year-old network open and alive is mounting. Battered by storms and floods and eroded over time, our canals are in great need of support. With volunteers’ support, donating their time, knowledge, and skills, we are better able to turn the tide and keep our canals available for local communities and for wildlife. If you are interested, make 2025 the year you do something for nature and for your local community.”

For further information and to find out how best to get involved visit: https://canalrivertrust.org.uk/volunteer

Details of the Volunteer Welcome Sessions can be found here: Volunteer By Water | Canal & River Trust