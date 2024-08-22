Bright futures for pupils at Bay Leadership Academy on GCSE results day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pupils at Bay Leadership Academy are celebrating their GCSE results today as they progress onto the next stage of their education or training.

Delighted after receiving a great set of results – including grade 8s in English Language and Art – Sarah Dodgson has secured a coveted fully-funded bursary at City of London Freemen’s School, a leading independent school in Surrey. Excited to begin her studies at the prestigious boarding school, Sarah said: “Bay Leadership Academy has been unbelievably supportive throughout my GCSE years. The teachers have gone above and beyond, providing myself and other pupils with extra tuition and emotional support. They constantly reassured me when my confidence faltered and encouraged me to continue working hard. Without the school’s support, I could not see myself achieving the results I did. I am very grateful.”

Another of the school’s shining stars is Noah Clement whose results include a grade 9 (the highest possible grade) in Mathematics and a grade 8 in Chemistry. Soon to begin A levels in Chemistry, Mathematics and Psychology at Ripley St Thomas, Noah said: “The teachers gave me a lot of independent support to allow me to achieve the best grades possible. The school put on a lot of extra-curricular lessons to help us maximise our grades and I am grateful for all of their help.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Declan Alexander is rightfully celebrating his achievements, having defied all odds while battling a serious health issue. Having secured six subjects at grade 5 and above, Declan said: “I strived through my struggles of having chronic fatigue syndrome and am grateful to Bay Leadership Academy for their help and support. The main challenge I had was becoming behind in my learning and I only achieved success because I had the support of my teachers who helped me excel and adapted the learning to support me in the exams.”

Noah Clement, Sarah Dodgson and Declan Alexander

Lee Waring, Principal at Bay Leadership Academy, said: "We are immensely proud of our pupils and the hard work they have put in over the past years to achieve their results. I am confident that they will carry this spirit forward into their future endeavours and we wish them all the best as they move on to the next exciting chapter of their lives."

Bay Leadership Academy is a secondary school and sixth form for pupils aged 11 - 16 in Morecambe, Lancashire. The school joined Star Academies, one of the UK’s leading multi-academy trusts, in June 2018.