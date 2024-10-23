Blackpool-based foundation surpasses £20 million in grant-giving

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Kentown Wizard Foundation is proud to announce a significant milestone—surpassing £20 million in grant-giving. This achievement marks a profound moment in their ongoing mission to have a positive impact on the lives of children with life-threatening conditions and serious disabilities.

This milestone is just one of many that the foundation aims to achieve as they look forward to their next chapter of support.

Founder Kenneth Townsley was born and raised in Blackpool, so it was only fitting that the first grant made by The Kentown Wizard Foundation back in 2016 was to Blackpool-based Children's Hospice, Brian House. The foundation now regularly funds the Hospice's annual fundraising events, including “Night Run”, which Ken was able to attend this year in his famous purple wizard hat.

Debbie Bamber, Operations Manager of The Kentown Wizard Foundation -"The foundation started as a dream for Ken, to see his success be put to the best possible use and to help those in need now, instead of leaving his money in a Will. From the beginning, the idea was ambitious and I couldn't have imagined what The Kentown Wizard Foundation would become or what could be achieved from those first initial conversations. I couldn't be prouder of the work the foundation has achieved to reach this milestone and rest assured, we are now more ambitious than ever."

Brian House fundraising event

Since that first grant, the foundation has had a transformational impact on numerous UK-registered children's charities. Make-A-Wish UK, Over the Wall and Operation Smile UK to name but a few. Today as they reach this £20 million milestone, they are back in Ken's hometown of Blackpool with a grant to Dreams Come True Children’s Charity.

The five-year project will deliver dreams to children in the greatest of need across Blackpool and the North West. Children who have disabilities, living with life-limiting conditions and serious illnesses will be granted bespoke individual dreams or dreams that can support a whole community. The foundation’s support over the next five years will allow Dreams Come True to establish a solid programme of dream delivery, underpinned by strong local partnerships, which will ensure no child is left waiting and wanting their support.

The first dream is already underway in Blackpool at Park Community Academy. A special needs school supporting over 280 children with physical disabilities, sensory processing needs, learning, communication and cognition difficulties. A new sensory garden will turn a disused and uninspiring outdoor area into an engaging and welcoming sensory, self-regulatory retreat—a Dream Come True for these incredibly deserving children.

Anna Twentyman, Interim CEO of The Kentown Wizard Foundation -"As we reflect on our journey, from our first grant in Blackpool to the exciting new collaboration with Dreams Come True, our mission remains unwavering—to transform the lives of children with life-limiting conditions and serious disabilities. This milestone is not just a celebration of the past, but a commitment to the future. With every dream fulfilled and every grant awarded, we continue to honour Ken’s vision and aim to make an even greater impact in the years to come."

For more information please visit - www.kentownwizard.org