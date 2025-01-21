Blackburn's Staci UK launches degree apprenticeship scheme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scheme to develop the next generation of supply chain talent is launched.

Staci, the UK and Europe’s leading specialist fulfilment provider which has four sites in Blackburn, has launched a new degree apprenticeship scheme aimed at nurturing the next generation of supply chain professionals in the UK.

As part of the scheme, the Lancashire headquartered business will invest over £100,000 in degree-level training, designed to encourage young people to explore careers in logistics.

Interest in logistics careers among young people has declined in recent years. Research shows that fewer than 13% of the industry’s workforce in most areas is under the age of 25, highlighting a significant challenge in attracting and recruiting younger talent into the sector.

Recognising this trend, Staci is taking decisive steps to address it by investing in the future of the UK’s logistics sector, while also supporting wider efforts to boost ethnic diversity and representation across the industry.

Following the inaugural roll out this year, Staci plans to expand in subsequent years, with similar traineeship schemes operated globally by parent company bpostgroup.

Successful applicants will benefit from fully funded apprenticeship training alongside practical, hands-on experience, equipping them to become the next wave of skilled professionals in the field.

The new apprentices will work across a range of areas, including client services, operations, and health & safety, as well as contributing to departments such as Staci Create, sales and marketing, finance, and Human Resources (HR).

“We are thrilled to launch this apprenticeship scheme,” said Amanda Harvey, HR Director at Staci. “Our goal is to provide young people with valuable opportunities in the logistics field, equipping them with the skills and knowledge needed to excel. This initiative reflects our commitment to both their personal development and the future of the logistics industry."

The degree apprenticeship scheme not only addresses the current skills gap but also demonstrates Staci’s dedication to education and development. By investing in young professionals, Staci is fostering a culture of continuous learning and innovation, ensuring the company’s long-term success and sustainability.

For further details, please visit: https://uk.staci.com/recruitment/