Bishop calls parishes to mark forthcoming 80th anniversary of VJ Day

This Friday, August 15, marks the 80th anniversary of VJ Day and the Bishop of Blackburn, Rt Rev. Philip North, has called on parishes across the County to take part in the commemorations.

There will be a two-minute silence at noon on the day and many parishes will be marking the moment – including in services this coming weekend, as well as on the day itself. Links to further information and resources are below.

While VE Day (Victory in Europe) marked the end of the war in Europe in May 1945, many thousands of Armed Forces personnel were still engaged in fighting in the Far East.

Victory over Japan would come at a heavy price, and Victory over Japan Day (VJ Day) marks the day Japan surrendered on 15 August 1945, which ended the Second World War.

Rt Rev. Philip North, Bishop of Blackburn

Fighting in the Asia-Pacific took place from Hawaii to North East India. Britain and the Commonwealth’s principle fighting force, the Fourteenth Army, was one of the most diverse in history – more than 40 languages were spoken, and all the world’s major religions represented.

The descendants of many of the Commonwealth veterans of that army are today part of multicultural communities around the world, a lasting legacy to the success and comradeship of those who fought in the Asia-Pacific.

Churches and church schools across Lancashire joined many others across the UK participating in a series of commemorations to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day on Thursday, May 8.

Schools will be on holiday when VJ 80 happens, but our parishes are encouraged to involve people of all ages in marking the day; it could be through special services, flying flags and ringing bells (if they are able to do so).

Soldiers celebrating the headlines that Japan had surrendered

Meanwhile, national and local events for VE Day 80 will offer an opportunity for reflection, remembrance, and a renewed commitment to peace, echoing the spirit of unity that defined the end of the Second World War in Europe.

Rt Rev. Philip North, Bishop of Blackburn, said today: "The 80th anniversary of VJ Day, coming so soon after VE80 in May, marks another deeply meaningful occasion for our nation.

"It is a time to reflect with heartfelt gratitude on the bravery and sacrifice of those who served around the world to secure the peace and freedoms we cherish today.

“So, once again, I invite all our churches throughout the County to take part in these commemorations on the day and over the weekend ahead. Mark the moment in services; to ring out bells; lift up prayers for peace and open our doors as places of remembrance and unity for our communities.

"As we honour those who gave so much, may we also renew our dedication to shaping a world rooted in Jesus' teaching; a world of justice, compassion and lasting peace.”

Helpful links:

Hold a special service to commemorate the day. An outline plan for one is here.

Light a candle online to remember loved ones who fought in the war.

On the AChurchNearYou.com website there is the option for page Editors to add an ‘80th Anniversary of VJ Day’ tag to any services and events you may be holding on your church or benefice sites.

A national two-minute silence will be also be held at noon on Friday, August 15. You can find out more about this in an announcement from the Government