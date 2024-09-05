BHE & RJ Martindale to give away 10 free boiler services for over-75s in Lancaster & Morecambe

Gas Safety Week 2024, promoted by the Gas Safe Register, is the organisation’s 14th annual gas safety awareness campaign and runs from 9th-15th September. To mark the event, local heating and plumbing engineer BHE, together with sister company RJ Martindale, is giving away 10 FREE boiler services for over-75s in the area, each worth £96.

Anyone can nominate either themselves, a friend, relative or neighbour. The property just needs to be located in the company’s service areas of Lancaster, Morecambe, Bolton, Wigan or Leigh, and the resident(s) must be aged over 75 years.

Fully-qualified Gas Safe Registered engineers, with a great reputation for customer care and years’ of experience working with elderly and vulnerable customers, will arrange a visit to carry out a thorough boiler service, making sure that the appliance is safe and in good working condition, ready for the winter.

BHE's Gas Safe Engineer Connor at caravan park in Morecambe.

BHE & RJ Martindale Managing Director Ryan Martindale comments:

“Many of our customers are finding energy bills a struggle, and this is only going to be harder for over-75s who may not receive the winter fuel allowance this year.

It’s essential to book a boiler service each year, keeping your gas boiler in good – and safe – working order. To make sure over-75s in Lancaster and Morecambe stay warm this winter, and to mark Gas Safety Week, we’re pleased to be offering 10 free boiler services from our locally-based team of experienced gas, plumbing and heating engineers.

I’d encourage everyone to think about who they could nominate – maybe a relative, neighbour or friend, or even themselves – to benefit from free gas safety expertise before a cold snap arrives.”

RJ Martindale acquires BHE brand

Established in 1971, plumbing and heating business BHE was acquired by Horwich’s RJ Martindale in 2023.

Now operating throughout Lancaster and Morecambe, as well as Bolton, Wigan and Leigh, BHE and RJ Martindale are the area’s best-rated and fastest-growing heating and plumbing businesses, supporting thousands of homeowners with reliable, first-class boiler, heating, plumbing and air conditioning services.

Ryan comments:

“Buying the BHE brand was a great decision. RJ Martindale had established a fantastic reputation for quality work and customer care, and BHE was a business that had shared those same values for over 50 years.

Our acquisition has given us a valuable new customer base in new areas, enabling us to grow our engineer and office teams whilst maintaining those common values of getting the basics right – turning up on time, respecting our customers’ homes and doing a good job. We’re excited about what lies ahead!”