Better leisure centres across Preston to host free community open days
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A range of FREE taster fitness classes and swimming sessions will run on Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 November 2024, providing members and non-members with the opportunity to explore exciting new activities.
As well as gaining free access to the pools, visitors will be able to dip into a series of activities including yoga, HIIT and Boxfit. For families keen to make a splash, they are invited to attend the aqua play inflatables and fun and floats sessions.
Free health assessments will also be on offer for anyone keen to check their height, weight, BMI and blood pressure while experts will be on hand to provide postural analysis, health tips and advice on exercise.
The full schedule includes:
Saturday 23rd November
- Swim For Fitness, Fulwood 8.00-9.00am
- Swim For All Swimming, Fulwood 9.00am-3.00pm and West View 9.00am-2.00pm
- Aqua Play Inflatable Session, Fulwood 1.30-2.30pm
- Fun & Floats, West View 2.30-3.30pm
- Yoga, Fulwood 10-11.00am
- HIIT, Fulwood 11.00am-12.00pm
- Boxfit, West View 9.00-10.00am
- Healthwise Health Checks, West View 10.00am-12.00pm
Sunday 24th November
- Swim For Fitness, Fulwood 7-9.00am and West View 8-9.00am
- Swim For All Swimming, Fulwood 9.00-3.00pm and West View 9.00am-12.00pm / 1-4.00pm
- Women's Only Swim West View 12-1.00pm
- Fun & Floats- Fulwood 2-3.00pm
Free day passes can be booked from November. 21 For details about how to claim your free pass, access the schedule of activities at various leisure centres and to secure your place on a specific swim session or fitness class, please visit www.better.org.uk/open-days#freesesh.
Better’s annual Open Weekend initiative encourages residents to try the various activities available to at their local leisure and sports centres. The activities are all completely free of charge and many are suitable for the whole family.
Michael Manley, GLL Partnership Manager, said: “As a social enterprise, Better believes in giving back to the community and our Open Weekends are a great way to do this. They are always extremely well attended and fantastic fun, so we urge as many people as possible to come along and see what’s on offer.
“As part of our vision to build, create and shape healthier and happier communities, our dedicated team of health and exercise professionals will be on hand to provide advice and support to anyone interested in embarking on a new fitness journey with Better.”